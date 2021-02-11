Crosstown rivals Cibola and Kofa squared off Thursday in wrestling. The Raiders defeated the Kings 49-21 at Cibola High School.
Earning pins for the Raiders were: Johnny Sierra, Jeordon Mellor, Nicholas Steele, Liam Hoffmeyer, Demarko Gomez and Angel Salcedo.
Kofa’s Alejandro Gaitan was able to receive a pin for the Kings’ only pin of the day.
Girls basketball
Cibola 48, Mtn Pointe 43 (OT)
The Raiders trailed by 14 points late in the third quarter, but battled back to earn another road victory.
Sierra Bomhower drilled two free-throws with 30 seconds left to tie the game and force overtime. She finished with a team-high 16 points, five rebounds and five steals.
Rori Hoffmeyer added 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Myna Johnson contributed with six points, five steals and four assists.
Boys soccer
YC 7, Tonopah Valley 2
Five different Shamrocks found the back of the net Thursday.
Eric Ruiz and Saul Martinez each scored twice while Austin Tracy, Alexis Hernandez and Jose Bustamante scored once.