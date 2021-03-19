The Yuma High Criminals open the season 2-0 after defeating in-town rival Kofa 6-3 Friday night.
It’s the first time since at least 2014-15, the Criminals begin the year on a two-game winning streak.
“There’s something to be said about a group of kids who show up, and work hard day in and day out,” Yuma head coach Nick Johnson said. “They’re grinders. They’re buying into our philosophy and it’s showing. If you can win at practice, you can win games.”
Leading Yuma High in Friday’s win were IIan Rendon and Devin Lopez at the plate.
Rendon was 1-for-3 with an RBI, while Lopez collected one hit and scored two runs.
On the hill, Damian Cabrera notched his first win of the season after pitching 4 innings. He allowed one run, one hit, one walk and struck out six Kofa batters.
YC 13, River Valley 3
Issac Araiza earned his second win of the season. The junior pitched four innings, allowed two hits, one run and struck out five.
Alan Rosas was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI.
Manny Cota collected two hits in three at-bats in the win.
JUCO volleyball
AWC 3, Pima 1
An aggressive serve that tallied 13 aces and a block that bottled up their opponents offense keyed the Arizona Western Matadors (8-8 overall) to a four-set win over the Pima Aztecs (0-3 overall) Friday night at The House.
Pamela Durazo’s lethal serve racked up six aces while Mariana Donado was right behind her with five aces as a third of the pair’s serves went for immediate Matador points.
The block was also impressive from AWC with Durazo playing a prominent role there as well. Durazo had two solo blocks and three assists while the Matadors tallied 12 in all.
Anny Montaño led the way with 12 kills and continued her hot streak hitting .409 while contributing in a variety of areas.
Daniela Jimenez Paz added six kills while Patrycja Rykala, Naomy Vergez and Constanza Silva each added four.
The win puts Arizona Western at .500 for the first time since the second road trip of the season and sets up an important showdown with Yavapai Wednesday in Prescott.
- By Tim Slack of AWC