In the Mesa del Sol Senior Stroke Play Men’s 55-62 age group, Steve Martin won gross, Glenn Matthews net. 64-67, Dan Meyers gross, Lynn Harvick net. 68-69, Edson Borges gross, Wayne Gunion net. 70-72, David Givens gross, Rob Rutledge net. 73 and over, Don Fraser gross, Joe Vieira net. In the Women’s 50+ flight Shannon Mason won gross and Deb Peterson net. 50++ Mary Kruse gross and Cindy Florez net.
In the Yuma Golf and Country Club Ladies Ts & Fs format, A flight winners were Tami Harmon 1st and Linda Cox 2nd. In the B flight Juanita Hornung 1st and Carma Graham 2nd. In the C flight Sandy Williams 1st and Carla Peterson 2nd.
In the Can Am Men’s league at Mesa del Sol, Tim Segrest, Carl Johnson, Don Reaksecker and Roger Howerton won in a three way tie with 65 points. Joe Paden, Alan Young, George Alcorn and Bill Dowding were second. Ken McNeal, Jack Parker, Reg Marshal and Matt Whittaker were third.
In the Moose Lodge scramble, Carol Johnson, Jim Flood, Jim Ross and Bob Lauer won with a 73. The team of Rick Parks, Dianne Bailey, Bill Johnson and Charlie Kline shot 75 and tied for second with the team of Bud Hammond, Chuck Holland and Jim Shipley.
In the Las Barrancas Silver league, Hubert Gartner, John Cullen and Carl Fritz won gross. Gary Hill, Frankie Allen and Jim Daly were the net winners. Hank Gray, Tom Gsell, Bob Lecorchick and Royd Fettig were on the winning team. In the Copper league Frank Russell and Royd Fettig won gross. Jim Kerlee and David Richelderfer were the net winners. MK Hovden, Gary Sather, Dan Moore and Dennis Handel were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Executive Women’s league, Laurie Russell and Ann Burton won gross. Deb Passino and Marilyee Norris-Wales were the net winners. Sharon Sumner, Bobbi Bellusci, Charlotte Gasser and Suzanne Hammons were on the winning team
In the Foothills Par 3 Women’s league, Gloria Milne, Donna Laidlaw and Jill Grause won gross. Vicki Kleist, Jane Weeden and Laura Koepke were the net winners. Lori Tremblay, Sandra Haun, Irene Davis and Dona Williams were on the winning team. In the Men’s league Rob Grause, David Richelderfer and Curt Treadwell won gross. Al Weeden, Tom Mix and Greg Beatie were the net winners. Ken Sack, Doug Zimmerman, Jim Lucas and Dee Larson were on the winning team.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s league individual stroke play, gross flight winners were Mike Mikkola, Mike Celentano, Jack Parker and Bill Slade. Net flight winners were David Givens, Ken Givens, Tom McFarland and Joe Paden.
Upcoming Events
January 30: Mesa del Sol Mixed Chapman. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
February 6: Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-man best ball. Contact miguelzendejas24@gmail.com
February 6: Mesa del Sol 2-ladies scramble, Contact kavosler@gmail.com
February 9 & 10: Yuma Golf and Country Club Women’s Invitational. Contact tamij36@roadrunner.com
February 13: Mesa del Sol Can Am Best Ball. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com
February 22: Jacob Louis Daily Memorial Scramble in conjunction with the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association.
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.