The Gila Ridge baseball team snapped a two-game skid after sweeping the doubleheader against Ironwood on Tuesday.
The Hawks (4-3 AIA) beat the Eagles 8-1 in game one and 11-1 in game two.
In game one, Alex Guerra went 6 ⅔ innings, allowing just one run while fanning four hitters.
Jack Scanlan led the team with three hits, while Blake Avila, Brandon Jaime, Keaton Young and Leo Magallanes recorded two hits a piece.
Avila and Jaime knocked in four RBIs combined.
Avila’s hot hitting rolled over into game two. The senior belted an opposite field three-run home run. He’d collect four RBIs in the second game.
Nathan Hoskins went 3-for-3 with three RBIs in the with, while Magallanes added two more RBIs.
Magallanes also earned the win after going four strong winnings.
Prep baseball
YC 11, Kingman 0
Make it six in a row for the Shamrocks to start the season.
Led by Jonah Leon’s 2-for-3 at the plate, the YC beat Kingman 11-0. Leon collected four RBIs and hit his first home run of the season.
Roberto Romero was 2-for-3 with two doubles, while Alan Cuen was 1-for-3 with three RBIs.
Austin Priest (3-0) went five innings, allowed one hit, one walk and struck out seven.
Paradise Honors 7, Yuma High 1
Justin Bouts went 1-for-3 with a double in the loss.
Prep softball
Gila Ridge 14, Ironwood 2 (G1)
Gila Ridge 16, Ironwood 3 (G2)
Kenzi Nakasawa powered the Hawks to victory after she knocked home runs in each of her first at-bats. She finished with five hits on the day.
Alexis Ortega hit a solo shot in game two and finished with three total hits.
Klarissa Radar earned the win in game one, while Carmen Melendez was in the circle for game two. Both pitchers went five innings.
Prep girls tennis
Youngker 7, Yuma 2
Star Marquez and Sunshine Marquez were the only two Criminals to win singles matches.
Prep boys tennis
Yuma High 5, Youngker 4
Aden Lerma, Jose Hernandez and Leonarda Gonzalez collected singles victories as the two teams split the six-game match.
Lerma/Cristian Sanchez and Isaac Perez/Hernandez won their doubles matches 8-6 to provide the Criminals with their first win of the season.
JUCO Softball
A pair of late rallies fell short as the Arizona Western Matadors (22-7 overall, 10-2 ACCAC) saw their eleven game win streak come to an end at the hands of the Phoenix College Bears (12-1 overall, 10-0 ACCAC) Tuesday at Charlie Dine Field.
Phoenix ace Brianna Hardy was electric and tallied 24 strikeouts in two complete game efforts, giving her offense enough time to stake her to leads of 7-0 and 5-0 after 5 innings.
The Matadors battled back with the long ball, as Iliana Manzano roped a two run homer in the sixth and Angela Oros doubled ans cored on an error to pull AWC to 7-4. The Mats brought the tying run to the plate before the final out of game 1.
Game two was almost a carbon copy, with AWC trailing 5-0 into the bottom of the sixth when Sherlyn Molina led the inning off with a solo homer. Nicole Moran's two-run homer with two outs made it a two run game.
Chloe Garcia blasted a leadoff homer in the seventh to make it one run game. Nylze Salazar reached base immediately after and advanced to second on a wild pitch.
But Hardy buckled down and struck out the side to close out the sweep for Phoenix.
The losses halt the Matadors win-streak at 11. Arizona Western will have Saturday off before entering play against DI schools Eastern Arizona next Tuesday, and Central Arizona the following Saturday.
- From Tim Slack of AWC