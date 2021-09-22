The Gila Ridge volleyball program bounced back with a three-set sweep over Yuma High Wednesday night by the scores of 25-8, 25-8 and 25-15.
A flurry of aces between Hannah Parks (12) and Dora Yanez (10) provided a spark for the Hawks’ offensive attack in the win. Athena Hice and Royal Phipps each delivered six kills while Felicity Decorse added 16 assists.
Kings fall to Imperial (Calif.)
Following a 3-1 start, the Kofa volleyball team has suffered four straight losses. Imperial (Calif.) swept the Kings tonight by the scores of 25-13, 20-25 and 25-23.
Tawny Felix led Kings with 36 digs, while Jaleesa Sannicolas had 17 digs and nine kills. Alina Honchrova delivered 16 assists.