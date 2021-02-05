The Gila Ridge boys hit the road Friday night and brought home another victory.
The Hawks’ offense exploded for 36 points in the final quarter to win 67-44.
Four different Hawks scored in double-figures and were led by Jamison Kay’s 15 points and five assists. Jordan Stevens clinched his first double-double of the year with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while CJ Wiggins had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
However, the difference maker Friday was Jaheim Wilson-Jones. The football star is beginning to find his groove on the hardwood.
He added a season-high 13 points and was 3-for-3 on the night. All Wilson-Jones needed was extended minutes to display his abilities.
“Honestly, it was me just giving him more of an opportunity to show us what he’s got and he came out there and did it with a bang,” Gila Ridge head coach Joe Daily said. “He attacked the basketball, but his biggest contribution wasn’t even offensively, it was his intensity on the defensive end.”
In the season opener against Raymond S. Kellis, freshman sensation Jaianthoni Beardan scored 24 points to go with his 17 rebounds. However, it was a much different story in round two against the Hawks.
Beardan only had 12 points this game.
“We did a lot better of playing help defense and didn’t allow him to penetrate the gap as much,” Daily said. “We just did a great job of putting pressure on him and moved our feet better tonight.”
YC 65, Wickenburg 54
Adrian Perez led the Shamrocks with 17 points and eight rebounds in the win.
Cibola 82, Kofa 23
Alfredo Carajbal led the Kings offensively with nine points.
Girls hoops
YC 45, Wickenburg 30
Rori Marintez scored 13 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to give the Shamrocks their fifth consecutive win. Kylie Meerchaum added 11 points and six rebounds, while Reese Sellers had six points and seven assists Friday.
Cibola 92, Kofa 2
Cibola was led by Myna Johnson’s 22 points, eight assists and four steals. In all, six different Raiders scored in double-figures.
Isabela Molina had 14 points, 10 steals and seven assists, while Rori Hoffmeyer, Sierra Buck and Sierra Bomhower each had 10 points.
Raymond S. Kellis 46, Gila Ridge 33
Molly Sims led the Hawks with 14 points.
Girls soccer
Cibola 8, Yuma High 0
Jada Barnett scored twice, Samantaha Desantiago, Faith Estrada, Liz Rubio and Illaiza Ibarra each had one goal.