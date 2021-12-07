The Gila Ridge boys basketball team went on the road for the third time in as many games this season.
And like the other two results, the Hawks came out victorious. Gila Ridge held off a pesky Washington team and won 59-52 to improve to 3-0 on the season.
“It was a tough win,” said Gila Ridge head coach Joe Daily.
With one of the Hawks’ starters sidelined, senior center John Garcia emerged into a starting role and he took advantage of his opportunity. Garcia tallied 12 points and 13 rebounds in the win.
“He got plugged into that role,” said Daily. “He stepped up big. He’s a big-sized kid and getting rebounds is critical.”
While Garcia flashed his skillset, it was another incredible performance by senior Jordan Stevens. The combo guard dropped 23 points and hauled in 17 rebounds.
“He put the team on his back and carried us to a victory,” said Daily. “We needed his experience to do that. And our lack of experience got much better tonight (in other areas) because of the road win.”
Peyton Smith added 11 points for the Hawks.
Cibola 64, Skyline 33
The Raiders improve to 3-0 – with every victory being decided by 20 or more points. Jonah Ponder dropped a game-high 18 points while Bennett Meyer-Wills tallied 14 points.
Girls hoops
Gila Ridge 49, Washington 30
Freshman Kayla McCarrell delivered a game-high 14 points in the victory. Gila Ridge improves to 3-0 on the season.
Boys soccer
Cibola 2, Kofa 1 (OT)
The teams were all square after one half of play, but it was Osvaldo Fuentes’ game-winning goal in the second period of overtime to lift the Raiders Tuesday night. Fuentes scored both goals for Cibola with Jimmy Quintero delivering the assists on both scores.
“Any region game is going to be a battle and this one sure was,” said Cibola head coach Bryan Claudio. “Guys played with the heart of lions and it was great to see them overcome adversity in a hostile environment.”
The Raiders improve to 2-0 as the Kings fall to 0-1.
Girls soccer
Kofa 1, Cibola 0
Bianka Rodriguez tallied the game-winning goal to lift Kofa over Cibola Tuesday night. Goalie Autumn Arriola delivered a clean sheet in net for the Kings.
Gila Ridge 10, Yuma High 1
Annalyce Romero and Millie Vegas each registered a hat-trick and one assist in Tuesday’s thumping over Yuma High. Danika Haxton tallied one goal and three assists while Piper Liska had one goal and two assists.