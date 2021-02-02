The Gila Ridge Hawks’ boys basketball team was temporarily grounded after a high-flying opening two weeks.
Facing a strong Centennial program, the Hawks fell to defeat 69-39 at home Tuesday to drop to 4-1 on the year.
“It just wasn’t our night honestly,” Gila Ridge coach Joe Daily said. “They’re Centennial and they played like the second best team in the state. They gave us a good ole’ country butt whooping.”
The Hawks’ 26 turnovers certainly contributed to the 30-point loss. Daily noted the display of carelessness is unusual for his ballclub.
Gila Ridge’s sloppiness offensively led to taking poor shots. Daily said his team relied on the first shot in the possession instead of looking for cleaner opportunities.
CJ Wiggins led the Hawks with 14 points and four rebounds while Jamison Kay added eight points and five rebounds.
“CJ did a really good job of attacking the basketball early on, but we didn’t swing the basketball as well as we could have,” Daily said.
Gila Ridge’s stock in the first two weeks has skyrocketed across the state, but the Hawks were humbled after Tuesday’s loss.
“I think, in a positive light, it level headed us,” Daily said. “It grounded us. We were kind of getting a little too high on our horse. Sometimes getting beat (like that) early in the season can help you refocus.”
Girls basketball
Cibola 86, San Luis 18
Myna Johnson led the way with 24 points, seven assists and six steals. Rori Hoffmeyer added 18 points, eight rebounds, five steals and four blocks. Ariana Luera contributed eight points, seven assists and six steals.
Centennial 40, Gila Ridge 36
Felicity DeCorse led the Hawks with 11 points, while Molly Sims added seven points.
Girls soccer
Kofa 1, Cibola 0
This game came down to the final minute and Kofa’s Kimmy Peyro knocked in the goal on an assist by Melissa Esquivel on a short corner.
Centennial 6, Gila Ridge 2
The Hawks’ goals were scored by Danika Haxton and Emily Gronbach.
JUCO Men’s Basketball
AWC 59, Cochise 55
The 18th ranked Matadors had to fend off a tough Apaches ball club Tuesday night to win their third game of the season.
Evan Butts scored a team-high 11 points, while Yaxel Lendeborg added 10 points in the win.