The Yuma High Criminals (5-11) traveled to Buckeye Union (13-5) to battle the Hawks and rallied to come out with a 3-2 victory.
The Criminals sent sophomore Justin Bouts to the mound and he picked up the win while striking out 10 and scattering four hits over six and 2/3 innings. Bouts was also 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs.
Entering the sixth inning the Criminals trailed 1-0 but got hot and were able to put three runs on the board on Bouts’ big two-RBI hit and a knock from senior Alan Elizalde that also drove in a run.
The Hawks got the tying run on base in the bottom of the seventh but Yuma’s freshman pitcher Edgar Castro was able get a strikeout for the final out to earn himself a save.
The win for the Criminals avenges a loss to Buckeye earlier in the season. Yuma High plays at Cibola at 3:45 p.m. today.
Bagdad 14, Antelope 2
The Rams (7-7) were playing from behind all evening as Bagdad (15-1) jumped out to a 7-0 lead after the first inning. Antelope was able to hang around and score a run in each of the fourth and fifth innings to keep the game alive but the Sultans scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game via run-rule.
Bagdad used four different pitchers to keep the Antelope hitters off-balance. Rams hitters managed only two hits on the day and struck out eleven times.