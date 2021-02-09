Will Hunt led the Yuma Catholic boys basketball team with 23 points in its win over Tonopah Valley. Senior guard Adrian Perez ended his night scoring 11 points, hauling in nine rebounds and dishing out eight assists.
Apollo 71, Gila Ridge 64
In a rematch of Jan. 22’s meeting, the Apollo Hawks were able to win at home against Gila Ridge.
Jordan Stevens scored a team-high 20 points, while CJ Wiggins added 17 and Jamison Kay had 10.
Gila Ridge Hawks head coach says his team needs to bounce back Wednesday against Washington.
Girls basketball
YC 59, Tonopah 18
The Shamrocks’ win streak reaches six after the 31-point road victory.
Rian Martinez had 14 points, five blocks and four rebounds. Her sister, Rori, tallied 13 points and eight rebounds while Kylie Meerchaum swiped 12 steals to go with her 12 points.
Boys soccer
YC 3, Tonopah Valley 2
The Shamrocks’ soccer team won its fourth straight contest with their victory Tuesday. Ian Souquon, Saul Martinez and Sebastian Quintero were the three YC players to find the back of the net.