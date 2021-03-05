Entering the final week of the regular season, Kofa was coming off a 13-game losing streak and a 105 point loss to Liberty on Feb. 27.
But Jeff Frazine’s club continued to battle and had a goal of finishing the final week 2-0 with games against San Luis and Yuma High slated.
After a 62-61 victory over rival Yuma High on Friday night in the regular-season finale, the Kings achieved their goal.
“They’ve learned to tune out the scoreboard and keep fighting until it says triple zeros,” Frazine said. “We wanted to end the season 2-0. We took it one practice at a time and one day at a time.”
For most of the season, Alfredo Carbajal has been the go-to scorer for the Kings, but on Friday, Francisco Jimenez found his stroke and tallied a season-high 20 points. A total of four Kings scored in double-figures, the most in any game this season.
“The balance of scoring tonight was ideal,” Frazine said. “This is something that we’ve been working on all year and just haven’t been able to get there until tonight. Francisco got hot from the right side and we put Freddy at point to distribute. He was able to knock them down tonight.”
Carbajal collected 16 points and eight assists, while Gabriel Rodriguez scored 13 and David Salas added 11.
Salas made two free throws with 11 seconds remaining to make it a two -possession game.
The Criminals led for most of the night, including by double digits in the first half. However, the Kings’ ability to knock down 11 threes was the difference.
“This is what the Kofa and Yuma High rivalry has been about over the years,” Yuma High head coach Curt Weber said. “Just a good old -ashioned high school basketball game.”
Isaac Lopez scored a team-high 17 in the loss. Alex Mosqueda finished his night with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Connor Franklin scored all 11 of his points in the first half.
Centennial 63, Gila Ridge 40
The Hawks have now lost four straight games headed into Saturday’s postseason selection show.
Between No. 1 Centennial’s physicality and junior guard Jake Lifgren’s ability to score, the Hawks had no answer defensively.
“They’re a very physical team,” Gila Ridge head coach Joe Daily said. “They should be in the state championship game. They’re a very good team.”
CJ Wiggins and Jamison Kay led the Hawks offensively with 13 points each. Jordan Stevens tallied just six points but wasn’t much of a factor after collecting three fouls in the opening quarter.
Westwood 66, Cibola 64
Anthony Almerez scored a team-high 15 while Jared Arias and Trey Banks each added 11.
Jonah Ponder tallied 13 points.
Prep girls hoops
Westwood 51, Cibola 49
In a battle between two potential playoff teams, No. 5 Westood edged No. 15 Cibola 51-49 in the regular -eason finale.
Sierra Bomhower tallied a team-high 18 points, while Quinn Thompson contributed with 16 points and six rebounds.
Centennial 33, Gila Ridge 32
Molly Sims scored 14 points while Felicity DeCorse added nine.
Girls prep soccer
Cibola 1, Shadow Ridge 0
Itzel Meza scored on a direct kick in the 64th minute of the game to give the Raiders the win.
Boys prep soccer
Kofa 1, Perry 0
Tiernan Nicewander’s penalty kick in the second half provided the only goal of the night. The Kings won two of their final three games of the regular season.
Nicewander, son of head coach Jamie Nicewander, finished his sophomore year as the leading goal scorer for the Kings.
JUCO baseball (doubleheader)
12 runs over the final two innings earned the Arizona Western Matadors (12-4 overall, 4-2 ACCAC) a split with the GateWay Geckos (2-8 overall, 2-4 ACCAC) Friday afternoon at Gene Autry Park.
The Matador offense had trouble putting big innings together in the first 13 innings of the double-header, dropping the opening contest 6-4 to a fiesty GateWay squad.
But the Matadors, sparked by a three-run homer in the seventh inning of game two by Oliver Frias, opened up what was a 3-2 ballgame, turning it into a 15-3 route with 12 runs in their final two at-bats.
Bobby Vath was solid for AWC, tossing seven innings of two-run baseball, striking out 5 to improve to 2-1.
Jarrod Belbin, Delanno Selassa and Jeandro Tromp each had multi-hit, multi-rbi games in the win.
-Provided by AWC’s Tim Slack