PHOENIX, Ariz- – Two crosses that turned into a pair of goals turned into a big road win against a conference opponent, albeit a non-conference match, as the (RV) Arizona Western Matadors (3-0-0 overall) shut out the (#2 DII) Phoenix College Bears (0-2-0 overall) Tuesday night at Hogan Field.
Lirios, the freshman striker from Spain, cashed in both of the Matadors crosses for her second and third goals of the season, giving AWC an equal number of wins.
Things were very even throughout the first 45 as Phoenix controlled the possession throughout most of the match.
But 10 minutes into the second half, Xisca Castello delivered a cross into the box that Lirios chested down and ripped into the corner of the net for the 1-0 lead.
Just nine minutes later, it was déjà vu as Lirios chested down a cross from San Luis Alum Victoria Clark, to provide the insurance goal.
With a 2-0 lead and just 25 minutes left to play, the Matadors locked down defensively in front of keeper Julia Ridder.
The Dutch Goalkeeper notched the first clean sheet of her collegiate career, handling all four Phoenix shots with four saves.
The backline of Clark, Pau Fierro, Charly Boylston, Faith Estrada and Camila Ramirez helped limit the Bear’s chances.
“I thought the whole team executed what we did at training this week,” said Head Coach Ivan Dizdar “The effort level and concentration level was phenomenal. A coach couldn’t be more proud of the way these girls played.”
Arizona Western will head back to Maricopa County on Saturday to play Chandler-Gilbert at 5:00pm. The Lady Matadors will then return home on Tuesday, September 7th against Mesa Community College at the Matador Soccer Field.
Prep Volleyball
S. Mtn. 3, Kofa 1
After taking the opening 25-20 against South Mountain it the season opener, the Kings dropped the final three sets Tuesday at home.
Tawny Felix led the way with 28 digs while Jaleesa Sannicola had 20 digs and Dyannah Torres collected 18. Alina Honchrova contributed with 26 assists.
