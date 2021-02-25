The Kofa boys soccer team snapped a 7-game winless streak Thursday night on the road against Valley Vista.
Kofa, on the road for the third straight game, was led by Angel Saldana’s hat-trick to win 5-1.
Saldana began the scoring off a Hector Quiroz assist. Then, Tiernan Nicewander ripped a shot through the net on a penalty kick.
With seconds remaining in the first half, Quiroz knocked in a header off a corner kick from Saldana.
Saldana would then proceed to score two more on the night to help the Kings win for the first time in 30 days.
Girls soccer
Kofa 5, Valley Vista 2
Just like in the boys game, the Kofa Kings had a hat-trick offensively. Hanna Urtado found the back of the net three times in the win.
Dayana Gonzalez and Roselin Ramirez also collected goals.
Girls basketball
Cibola 56, Gila Ridge 34
Sierra Bomhower led the Raiders with 17 points and five rebounds as Cibola desperately needed a bounce back win.
Madison Mathews added 11 points and four rebounds while Myna Johnson collected 10 points, four steals and three assists.
Molly Sims scored a team-high 11 points while hauling in 10 rebounds. Felicity DeCorse had nine points and eight rebounds in the loss.
Boys wrestling
Cibola 46, Gila Ridge 22
Earning pins for Cibola were: Johnny Sierra (145 pounds) and Nicholas Steele (170).
Diego Camarillo (106), Demarko Gomez (126), Victor Chavez (152) earned wins by decision for the Raiders.
Javier Perez (113) and Clemente Delgado (120) earned pins for the Hawks Thursday.