Kofa girls soccer player Amanda Kochis was surrounded by family, friends, coaches and classmates inside Rillos Gymnasium Friday as she eagerly waited to put pen to paper.
Kochis, who committed to Bluefield State College several weeks ago, officially signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her soccer career.
“(I felt) relieved, excited, nervous,” Kochis admitted when she signed the papers. “There’s a lot of emotions, but overall, super excited.”
The soon-to-be former King will make her way across the country at the end of July as the College is located in Bluefield (W.V.).
Attending an out-of-state program was always an option, but she never imagined she’d be 2,300 miles away from home.
“I’ll miss my family, but it’ll also be great to experience a new environment and meet all new people,” she said.
The Great Danes compete at the NCAA Division II level and Kochis will be a part of their very first women’s soccer team.
“It’s exciting to be able to set the standard for the years to come and make a name for myself,” she said.
But Kochis admitted there are some nerves about being the first team in school history.
“It’ll go one or two ways, either really good or really bad,” she quipped. “But (the girls) and I have already been connecting. We’re in a group chat. Everyone is very welcoming and sounds like it’ll be good.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Kochis was unable to see the school first-hand, but several new facility upgrades await her.
“They have all these new fields and dorms,” she said. “It sounds like it’ll be pretty nice. I just can’t wait to see it. I’ve heard it’s such a beautiful place.”
Kochis will play midfield for the Great Danes.
Prep baseball
YC 20, Tonopah 2
Make that four straight wins for the Shamrocks (12-3 AIA) after they defeated Tonopah for the second time this week.
On the mound, Alan Rosas tossed two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out five. He was also 2-for-3 with a home run, triple and two RBIs.
Isaac Araiza went 2-for-2 with a double, while DJ Sakay delivered two doubles into plate appearances. Senior Jonah Leon recorded a triple while 2-for-3 at the plate.
Gila Ridge 16, Apollo 4
After a loss to Apollo earlier in the week, the Hawks shredded Apollo’s pitching staff Friday night.
Blake Avila delivered three RBIs while going 4-for-4. Jack Scanlan and Nate Hoskins each had 3-for-4 days, while Gage Warnock knocked in four runs on a 2-for-5 hitting day.
Cibola 4, San Luis 1
The Raiders knocked off the Sidewinders for the second straight day.
Antonio Torres threw a gem on the mound for Cibola. The junior pitched all seven innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out five.
Salvador Herrera went 3-for-3, while freshman Andrugh Yee went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Freshman Nitsuga Jimenez also registered an RBI in the win.
Prep softball
Gila Ridge 13, Apollo 2
Tinley Schmidgall threw a complete game while striking out six in the circle.
Everyone in the Hawks’ lineup registered two or more hits in Friday’s win. Hannah Evans-Tapia, Kenzie Nakasawa and Addison Duke led the way with four hits apiece.
Schmidgall provided herself with plenty of run support when her number was called at the plate. The senior smoked a three-run home run in the fourth to push Gila Ridge’s lead to 6-2.