The Kings beat the Sidewinders on the tennis courts 6-3. Winning singles matches for Kofa were Leonardo Caudillo, Diego Juarez, Pablo Castro Jr., Angel Negrete, and Ezekiel Delgado while the doubles team of Juarez/Caudillo also took their match. Winning in singles competition for the Sidewinders was Jose Esparza with the doubles teams of Eleazar Apodaca/Derick Aguire and Ruben Esquer/Esparza also claiming victories.
Odyssey Ins. 8, Antelope 1
Junior Jaiden Jupiter won his singles match 2-6,6-0,10-2 but it wasn’t enough as the Rams fell to the Minotaurs.
YC 4, St John Paul II 3
The Shamrocks bested the Lions on the courts as Kortney Curry and Andon Keppeler won their singles matches. Also getting victories for YC were the doubles pairings of Keppeler/Curry and Easton Sheppeard/David McLaughlin.
Prep Softball
Gila Ridge 15, Raymond S. Kellis 0
The Hawks were firing on all cylinders behind a dominant pitching performance from Tinley Schmidgall. She only allowed three hits during her five-inning complete game. The Gila Ridge hitters backed up their ace with 15 hits. Kenzie Nakasawa hit two homeruns with four RBIs and freshman Addison Duke raced around the bases for an in-the-park homer. Fellow freshman Klarissa Radar also chipped in with four RBIs.
Prep Baseball
Gila Ridge 13, Raymond S. Kellis 2
Leading the hit parade for Gila Ridge was Blake Avila who went 2-4 with two HRs and three RBIs. On the mound Alex Guerra got the win for the Hawks with a strong performance.
YC 12, Parker 2 (5)
The Shamrocks’ Austin Priest corralled the Broncos with a five-inning complete game while only allowing four hits and two earned runs. He also struck out nine Parker hitters. Backing up Priest with the bats were Alan Rosas with two hits and two RBIs and Adrian Perez with a triple and two RBIs.
Prep Girls Tennis
Shadow Ridge 5, Gila Ridge 4
Getting wins for Gila Ridge were Faith Kist and Ruby Barragan in singles and the doubles pairings of Brooke Robbins/Barragan and Kaidyn Lechner/Emma Christensen in a close match against the Stallions.
San Luis 6, Kofa 3
The Sidewinders were able to get a victory with singles wins by Samira Pinzon, Coral Mercado, and Mia Gonzalez and strong doubles play from the teams of Pinzon/Lizeth Calderon, Mercado/Lizbeth Calderon, and Gonzalez/Marisol Meza. Picking up wins for Kofa were Abigail Anguiano at first singles, Amanda Kochis at second singles and Athena Sandoval with a strong showing at sixth singles.
YC 8, St John Paul II 1
Picking up victories for the Shamrocks were Victoria Diaz, Payton Pikula, Alison Crilly, Hope Gallemore, and Amy Chung in singles and the doubles pairings of Pikula/Diaz, Gallemore/Crilly, and Chung/Kayle Hedemann.
JUCO Baseball
Utilizing the long ball to pad a late lead, the Arizona Western Matadors (23-11 overall, 15-9 ACCAC) seized the season series victory over the Yavapai RoughRiders (20-15, 15-12) with a split of the double-header at RoughRider Park Tuesday.
After an early six-run deficit in game one, found the Matadors on the wrong end of an 8-4 decision, AWC’s offense took the early lead in game two behind Jarrod Belbin’s leadoff homer.
The Matadors would add a second run on an error to go up 2-0.
Yavapai quickly answered back with four runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 4-2 lead.
A sacrifice fly and a wild pitch each netted AWC single runs in the third and fourth innings to tie the game at four. But Yavapai went back in front on a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth.
The Matadors broke through in the sixth on Max Weller’s two-run double with Dylan Edmands tacking on a sacrifice fly later in the inning.
The score remained 7-5 into the ninth when Delano Selassa blasted a solo homer to left-center field. After J.C. Navarro was hit by a pitch, Juan Salazar belted a two run homer to straight away center, widening the lead to five.
Jonathan Zayas, who came on in the bottom of the eighth in relief, locked down the final four outs of the game for the save and to preserve the split for AWC, winning 10-6.
The Matadors conclude the regular season series with Yavapai, having taken three of the four contests.
Arizona Western will get a reprieve from the road on Saturday with one of their two final home dates, hosting South Mountain in a double-header on Kammann Field, beginning at noon.
JUCO Softball
For the second time in as many homestands, the No. 17 Arizona Western Lady Matadors (23-10 overall, 11-5 ACCAC) fell to a ranked opponent, dropping the double-header to the No. 14 Yavapai RoughRiders (21-5, 16-2) Tuesday afternoon at Charlie Dine Field.
The offense just never put together enough runs, failing to support Anahi Grijalva for the third consecutive start in a 1-0 loss in Game 1.
Grijalva worked in and out of trouble throughout the ball game but limited Yavapai to just the one run-a flare single into shallow left field by Cheyenne Sandoval in the third that scored Kayla Rodgers.
The Matadors best chance came in the fourth after Josie Hernandez missed a game-tying homer by inches, instead doubling off the fence in left field. Hernandez was thrown out trying to make it to third on a ground ball up the middle. Angela Oros singled and Chloe Garcia was hit by a pitch to load the bases, but Yavapai starter Emily Dix got the final out of the inning with a strikeout.
The Matadors had just one more base runner the rest of the ball game.
Game 2 saw the Matatdors take the early lead on Garcia’s solo homer off of Kamryn Kamakaiwe, but the Yavapai southpaw struck out the final two hitters of the inning to minimize the damage.
Kelly Katalbas was solid for Arizona Western, allowing just one base runner through the first three innings. But four balls that never left the infield started the fourth inning for Yavapai with the tying run. Miki Berg singled through the left side and Alyssa Carpio delivered a sacrifice fly to push the Yavapai lead to 3-1.
Yavapai tacked on three more in the seventh with a pair of doubles, a walk, and a single to chase Katalbas.
One area that proved too much to overcome for AWC, was starting the inning offensively. Matador leadoff hitters were 0-14 and the only three of the Matadors seven hits came before two were out.
Arizona Western will look to regroup on Saturday, hitting the road to take on Pima in Tucson for a double-header.
By Tim Slack of AWC