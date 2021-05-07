Kofa boys soccer senior midfielder Cyrus Pallanes officially signed his National Letter of Intent to Muskegon Community College.
Muskegon is located in western Michigan along Lake Michigan. The College is a member of the National Junior College Athletic Associate (NJCAA) and the Michigan Community College Athletic Association (MCCAA).
Kofa head coach Jamie Nicewander said Pallanes is excited to play the sport he loves in cooler weather.
Prep Softball
San Manuel 23, Antelope 0
The Rams finish the season 7-8 after being eliminated in the first round of the AIA’s 1A postseason bracket.
JUCO Baseball
AWC 13, Pima 12
Up by six runs, the Arizona Western Matadors saw their lead evaporate before finding enough extra offense to hold on to a 13-12 over the host Pima Aztecs in a Region I Semifinal elimination game Friday afternoon at the Aztec Baseball Field.
The Matadors held on tight against a team that scored 22 runs in two losses on the day at their home field.
AWC jumped out from the beginning on Jarrod Belbin’s leadoff homer. The Matadors would add three more runs in the inning thanks to RBI doubles from Delano Selassa and Sam Fabian.
Juan Salazar’s three-run homer helped extend the lead in the fourth.
The Matadors led 9-3 in the fourth inning but saw the Aztecs take advantage of the offensive conditions to tie the game with a six-run frame.
Fabian’s solo homer in the sixth put AWC back in front and they would add a run in the seventh after Max Weller’s leadoff triple.
The Mats added two more runs in the top of the ninth to make it 13-9, but a three-run homer from Pima in the bottom of the ninth brought the tying run to the plate with two outs.
Joseph Taveras got the final out of the ballgame to help eliminate the number two seed in the Region I Division I playoffs.
The Matadors will look to advance to next week’s Region I Final when they take on the Yavapai RoughRiders Saturday.
Arizona Western will need to win two games in order to advance while Yavapai, the five-seed and the lowest original seed in Tucson, needs just one win to advance.
The game will be streamed through GoRoughRiders.com.
- From Tim Slack of AWC