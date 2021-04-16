Kofa’s softball team exploded for 17 runs in their lopsided victory over Maryvale.
After surrendering four straight losses, the Kings have won back-to-back games for the first time this season after thumping the Panthers 17-3 Friday afternoon.
“That’s a huge confidence builder,” Kofa head coach Tammy Pixley said. “I feel like we’re finally playing up to our potential.”
Despite quickly finding themselves down two runs, Kofa wasted no time striking back.
The Kings answered with five runs of their own in the bottom half of the first inning and never looked back.
“I was a little concerned because we’re a team that doesn’t score until the third or fourth inning,” Pixley said. “They gave up two runs and still came up to the plate with confidence and got five runs to get back on top.”
Kofa added three more runs in the second, another in the third and eventually plated eight in the fourth inning.
The Kings tallied 17 hits in the win and Pixley credits the success to the work her team has put in at the plate.
“We’ve really focused on going with the pitch,” she said. “This year we’ve focused on the pitch and if it’s an outside pitch we’re going to hit it into right field. And if it’s inside, we’re going to go to left field. We’ve been working on reading and being a better batter.”
Not only did the Kings pummel Maryvale’s Lauren Vargas in the zone, but they also displayed tremendous discipline, as dawing 11 walks in the game.
“That was tough,” Pixley said. “(Vargas) is a slower pitcher than we’re used to and honestly, I wasn’t expecting the girls to have that discipline because they’re so used to strikes. When you play teams like Cibola, you’re supposed to be ready to hit.”
Kofa’s Keileen Negrete earned the win in the circle. She tallied a season-high 10 strikeouts and confused the Panthers’ hitters all game. It was just the second time Negrete has pitched this season.
“She did a great job,” Pixley said of Negrete’s first start of the season.
Gila Ridge 6, Raymond S. Kellis 1
Make that four straight wins for the Gila Ridge Hawks, as they handled Raymond S. Kellis for the second time this week.
Tinely Schmidgall threw a complete game, allowing four hits and one run while striking out 10 batters.
At the plate, the Hawks recorded 10 hits and were led by Carmen Melendez’s 2-for-4 and three RBI performance. Freshman Addison Duke tied a season-high three hits and delivered two RBIs for Gila Ridge. Melendez and Duke each hit a two-run home run.
Prep baseball
Gila Ridge 11, Raymond S. Kellis 0
Friday’s win gives the Hawks victories in six of their last seven games.
Sophomore Aiden Schmidgall went the distance as he pitched his first-career complete game shutout. Schmidgall allowed just three hits while fanning five.
Gila Ridge’s Brandom Jamie, Dale Tschigg and Gage Warnock each delivered two RBIs in the win.
YC 13, Parker 0
The Shamrocks are back in the win column after beating the Broncs 13-0 Friday.
D.J. Sakay earned the win after pitching three innings, allowing one hit and striking out three.
Roberto Romero was 2-for-2 with three RBIs, while Issac Araiza was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Sakay delivered himself run support as well. The pitcher went 1-for-3 with a base-clearing double to knock in three runs.
San Luis 2, Rincon 1
Eduardo Villareal threw a complete game, allowing three hits, one run (0 ER) and striking out 11.
Bryan Peralta collected a team-high two hits, while Martin Miranda drove in the only RBI.
Prep girls tennis
AZ Prep 7, YC 2
Victoria Diaz (6-3,4-6,10-5) was the lone Shamrock to earn a singles match victory on Friday.
The doubles duo of Payton Pikula/Diaz won the only doubles match for YC.
Scottsdale 8, Antelope 1
Antelope’s lone win came in a doubles match in which freshman Megan Gann and junior Makenna Holhbien were able to edge out 8-6.
Prep boys tennis
Cibola 7, Sunnyslope 2
The Cibola Raiders swept the singles portion of the match with, Joel Alvarado, Matt Davis, Diego Servin, Brody Clarkson, Owen Gillette and Tyson Stanley earning the wins.
The doubles duo of Alvarado and Clarkson won 8-2 to give the Raiders their lone doubles win.
Scottsdale 7, Antelope 2
Mario Flores won his singles match 6-1,6-2 and helped the Rams win their lone doubles match partnerning with Jaiden Jupiter.