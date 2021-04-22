Down two goals in the second half, the Arizona Western Lady Matadors women's soccer team (3-3 overall, 2-2 ACCAC) rallied with a couple of long connections to force overtime before Diana Sanchez netted the golden goal to complete the 3-2 comeback against the Cochise (3-2 overall, 3-2 ACCAC) Thursday afternoon.
It wasn't until the 78th minute that Stacey Papadopoulus' free kick from inside the circle at midfield bounced past the Cochise keeper and into the net to cut the deficit in half.
Seven minutes later, Papadopoulus delivered a perfect overhead through ball to set up Diana Sanchez behind the defense and create a 1-on-1 matchup with the keeper. Sanchez's quick finish tied the match at two a piece and would force overtime.
The long service worked again, with just two minutes remaining in overtime, as Sanchez tapped home a rebound to complete the comeback and give AWC a 3-2 victory over its only DI opponent in the ACCAC.
The win gets AWC back to .500 on the year and in conference play. The Lady Matadors will return home on a two game win streak when they host Scottsdale Saturday evening at 7:00pm on the Matador Soccer Field.
JUCO men’s soccer
Yavapai 2, AWC 0
The Arizona Western Matadors (5-3 overall, 4-2 ACCAC) just could not find the net in a 2-0 loss Thursday night at Ken Lindley Field to the Yavapai RoughRiders (5-1 overall, 4-1 ACCAC).
The RoughRiders scored a goal in each half, the first coming off a free-kick in the attacking third shortly after the water break in the first half. The service crossed in front of the net and was deflected in by the RoughRiders.
The second goal came towards the 75th minute when a counter-attack produced a scoring opportunity for Yavapai.
Arizona Western will regroup on Saturday, hosting GateWay on the Matador Soccer Field in Yuma at 4:30pm
-From Tim Slack of AWC
Prep softball
Cibola 15, Kofa 2
The Raiders (9-4) won their third consecutive game.
Dani Elias and Sabrina Tumbaga each had one hit and an RBI for the Kings in the loss. Pitcher Ahjaida Solomon struck out four batters for Kofa.
Prep baseball
Kofa 12, Maryvale 1
The Kings snapped a five-game losing streak with the big victory over the Panthers.