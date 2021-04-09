A spirited run came up just short in the second half as the Arizona Western Lady Matadors (6-9 overall) fell 56-47 to the Eastern Arizona Gila Monsters (16-2 overall) in the Region I Final Friday night at Giteau Gymnasium.
The Cinderella act was gaining steam just two days removed from a road upset over Central Arizona. The Mats were also one of just two teams to defeat the Gila Monsters this season.
Down 9-2 in the first quarter, Arizona Western got behind Christeina Bryan to tie the game at 13 by the end of the period.
Bryan had 13 first-half points to lead the way and Hanah Sims chipped in 5 points while the defense clamped down on Eastern Arizona, holding the Monsters to 22% from the field.
But EAC still held a slight edge at the half 28-27, mainly because of 16 foul shots. Susi Namoa’s 12 points were almost half the offense for the Gila Monsters.
Foul trouble also limited the Matadors rotation toward the end of the first half, and was further complicated in the third quarter.
As good of defense as the Matadors played throughout the game, Eastern’s lengthy and active defenders were especially stifling and held the Matadors to just 20 total points in the second half.
In the fourth, fouls were 5-0 in favor of the Matadors but AWC could not turn those into points, as few of those put them at the line.
As the deficit furthered to double digits in the final minutes, the Matadors had a long sequence in which they were forced to foul, chewing up over 20 seconds to seal the final decision.
Arizona Western navigated well throughout a challenging season that saw them go nearly a month without playing a game prior to the postseason.
Still, the Matadors finished having beaten all of the conference opponents at least once and landed Faith Silva and Teresa Da Silva on the All-ACCAC and All-Region I Teams.
- From Tim Slack
Prep baseball
Centennial 14, Gila Ridge 6
The Hawks (6-4 AIA) were beating the Coyotes (6-4) 5-4 after four and a half innings of play. That was until Centennial plated eight runs in the bottom half of the fifth to take a commanding lead in Friday’s victory.
Dale Tschigg went 3-for-4 with a run at the plate for Gila Ridge. Senior Gage Warnock went 1-for-2 with two RBIs in the loss.
Prep softball
Gila Ridge 4, Centennial 2
Kenzie Nakasawa led the Hawks with two hits. Both Tinley Schmidgall and Cassidy Stanton had one hit and one RBI.
Schmidgall earned the win in the circle. She allowed just three hits and two runs while striking out eight.
Prep boys tennis
Higley 5, Gila Ridge 4
Blake Thomas, Isaiah Harrington and Jacob Takesuye earned singles wins for the Hawks. The duo of Gavin Zaroff/Takesuye clinched the only doubles victory for Gila Ridge.
San Luis 8, Maricopa 1
Jose Romero, Cristian Garcia, Derrick Aguire, Eleazar Apodaca and Jose Esparza combined to win five singles matches for the Sidewinders.
Romero/Garcia, Apodaca/Aguire and Ruben Esquer/Esparza led San Luis in the doubles sweep.
Prep girls tennis
San Luis 5, Maricopa 4
Samira Pinzon, Coral Mercado, Lizeth Calderon and Mia Gonzalez won singles matches for San Luis Friday.
Mercado/Calderon earned the only doubles victory for the Sidewinders.