A quick response in the final stages spelled doom for the No. 10 Arizona Western Matadors (1-1 overall) in a 3-2 loss Friday afternoon to the No. 18 Snow College Badgers.
Snow had two separate leads, striking on corner kicks right after the water break in each half, but Arizona Western found a way to level the match each time.
Nozomu Kamei curled a beautiful shot into the top corner in the 60th minute to finally pull even at one goal a piece.
Michael Adeyeye found the net in the final ten minutes on a cross setup by Aghiles Ould Lamara that tied the match at two.
But a late strike by Snow decided the match in the final five minutes to hand Arizona Western its first loss of the year.
AWC now heads to Glendale for the conference opening match Saturday at Noon.
JUCO Women’s soccer
Snow 2, AWC 0
A short-handed and resilient No. 20 Arizona Western Lady Matador (1-1 overall) squad fell in the final game of their Nevada trip, dropping a 2-0 contest to the No. 5 Snow College Badgers Friday night.
Halleyson Kap’s deep strike from 30 yards out gave Snow the advantage and a late goal provided the insurance.
The Matadors entered the game with just three available subs and battled through another physical contest, but never found the back of the net against a physical and deep Snow College squad.
The Matadors had just a few chances with a handful of corners but couldn’t convert those opportunities.
Arizona Western will get a week to rest before opening conference play at home against Phoenix College Saturday, April 10.