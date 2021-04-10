A lopsided second half ended up putting the end to the Arizona Western Matadors (11-3 overall) Region I Championship bid as they fell 83-62 to the Cochise Apaches (11-2 overall) Saturday afternoon in the Region I Final.
The Matadors hung tight in the opening half and slowly slid behind Cochise, in what was mostly a 1 and 2 point difference for much of the period, to a five point hole at the half.
Arizona Western shot just 37% from the field and had just two players in double-figures with Mojus Mojus leading with 15 points and Malik Salahuddin adding 12.
Brian Rios hit a trio of three’s in the second half to help spur the Apaches. He finished tied with ACCAC Player of the Year Stephen Byard with a game high 18 points each.
Jonathan Garcia chipped in 10 of his 16 points in the second half to help the Apaches clinch their first Region I Championship in five years and punch their ticket to the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Arizona Western, the 22nd ranked team in the country, will await for the at-large bids to be announced Sunday night to see if their season will continue.
JUCO softball
Despite dropping their third straight in the opener of the double-header, the No. 14 Arizona Western Matadors (22-8 overall, 11-3 ACCAC) bounced back to salvage a split at the Central Arizona Vaqueras (17-10 overall, 11-7 ACCAC) Saturday afternoon.
The Matadors failed to give Anahi Grijalva any run support in the first game and mustered just two hits against Central starter Sarah Norton, who racked up 13 k’s.
The Vaqueras struck for a single run in the third before tacking on piling on five runs in the fifth to wrap up a 6-0 win over AWC.
The Matadors struck early in game 2 with a single run and maintained the 1-0 lead through the third.
The AWC offense opened up in the fourth, striking for six runs. They’d tack on 8 more in the final three innings and withstand five errors behind Kelly Katlabas.
Nicole Moran led the way with a 3-5 day, a homer and 6 RBI. Josie Hernandez added a 4-6 day with four runs scored. Iliana Manzano and Angela Oros each added three hits for AWC.
JUCO men’s soccer
Three goals equated to the third straight ACCAC win for the Arizona Western Matadors (4-1 overall, 3-0 ACCAC) as they knocked off the Phoenix College Bears (2-1 overall, 2-1 ACCAC) Saturday evening.
Michele Signorelli, Michael Appiah and Hugo Catherine all delivered goals in the Matadors victory Saturday night.
Gianni Honsel and Atsuki Sato combined for the third straight clean sheet for Arizona Western.
The Matadors have now outscored their ACCAC opponents 13-0 through the first three matches.
JUCO women’s soccer
Another shorthanded effort came up short as the Arizona Western Matadors (1-2 overall, 0-1 ACCAC) lost to a tough Phoenix College Bears (3-0 overall, 3-0 ACCAC) Saturday night on the Matador Soccer Field.
Phoenix struck for a pair of goals twenty minutes in, just two minutes apart, staking the 2-0 lead.
The physical contest saw six total yellow cards, four of which were against the Matadors.
The Matadors finally broke through late when Raheal Aka-Ety tapped home a deflection to get Arizona Western on the board.
Pau Fierro tapped in a penalty kick to pull within two.
But the late effort was not enough as the Matadors dropped their second straight decision.
- From Tim Slack of AWC
Prep baseball
Odyssey 5, YC 3
Alan Rosas pitched three innings, allowed five earned runs and six hits in the loss. He also struck out five.
Rojas was 2-for-4 at the plate while Issac Araiza went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a double. Roberto Romero was 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Prep golf
Yuma Catholic finished second at the Tigers Invitational on Saturday. It was the first 18-hole match of the year for the Shamrocks.
Luke Stallworth shot a team-low 85, Brennan Reese fired an 86, Braden Hunt shot 88 and Austin Estes shot a 92.