A formula is brewing for the #11 Arizona Western Matadors (22-5 overall, 10-0 ACCAC) as they swept the Glendale Gauchos (3-8 overall, 3-7 ACCAC) Thursday afternoon.
The Matadors relied on ace Anahi Grijalva in game one and the offense opened up again in game two as the #11 Matadors picked up their 11th straight win, including all ten of their ACCAC contests so far.
Grijalva (10-0) was fantastic again, striking out 11 over five innings for her 10th win of the year. Freshman Kelly Katalbas tossed the final two innings to pick up her second save, although the Gauchos made it interesting with three runs in the bottom of the seventh, to cap off a 6-4 Matador win in game one.
Iliana Manzano continues her tear through the ACCAC as she was 7-8 on the day, including a perfect 3-3 game one with a pair of RBI doubles.
Manzano led the charge in game two as well, going 3-4, with all of her hits going for extra bases; a double and two homers. This insane stretch for Manzano has her hitting a team best .679 through ten conference games with 13 of her 19 hits going for extra bases.
Angela Oros piled on in game two with her team leading 9th homer of the year and three total RBI.
Josie Hernandez and Nicole Moran joined Manzano with three-hit games in the late contest as the second through fifth spots in the Matador order (Manzano, Hernandez, Moran, and Oros) powered the Matadors by going 11-13 with 9 RBI and 8 runs scored.
That was plenty for starter McKenzie Gray who went the distance in the run-ruled shortened game, tossing five innings with six strikeouts and scattering eight base runners for her ninth win of the year.
The Matadors continue to run their streak to a season best 11 consecutive wins but will turn their sights to Tuesday's contest with the #1 in NJCAA Division II, the Phoenix College Bears.
Saturday is a scheduled bye for AWC, but they will return home on Tuesday, March 30th at 12pm for a double-header. Both games will be streamed on the Matador Athletics Facebook Page.
- From Tim Slack of AWC
Prep boys tennis
Cibola 9, Maricopa 0
The Raiders swept the Rams Thursday afternoon at home.
Joe Alvarado, Matthew Davis, Diego Servin, Brody Clarkson, Owen Gillette and Tyson Straley swept the individual matches for Cibola.
The Raiders continued their success by winning all three doubles matched. The duos of Servin/Davis, Clarkson/Alvarado and Straley/Gillette earned the wins.
Gila Ridge 6, San Luis 3
The Hawks won five of six singles matches.
Andrew Tams, Blake Thomas, Elend Hudson, Allen Roth and Isaiah Harrington earned victories for Gila Ridge in the head-to-head matches.
Jose Romero was the lone Sidewinder to win.
However, San Luis took two of three over Gila Ridge in doubles.
Cristian Garcia/Romero and Eleazar Apodaca/Derick Aguire won their two matches, while Roth/Hudson won for Gila Ridge.
KOFA??
Prep girls tennis
Gila Ridge 8, San Luis 1
Lilly Moreland, Faith Kist, Ruby Barragan, Kaidyn Lechner and Alyssa Alvarez won their singles matches for the Hawks.
Samira Pinzon was the lone Sidewinder to notch an individual win.
The duos of Kist/Moreland, Brooke Robbins/Barragan and Lechner/Christensen swept the Sidewinders in the doubles matches.
Cibola 5, Maricopa 4
Cibola had to grind out a late victory to secure its second straight victory.
The Raiders and Rams split the singles matches 3-3. Zarrin Askari and Sophia Gargia earned two of the Raiders’ three singles wins.
Cibola’s team of Roxana Negrete and Sharon Gabrooshian fought off the Rams for a 9-7 doubles victory. Maykla Kerekes and BrieAun Gonzalez sealed the win with an 8-0 victory in the final doubles match.