By Tim Slack
Special to Yuma Sun
Starting pitching set the tone for the Arizona Western Matadors (19-7 overall, 11-5 ACCAC) as they swept the Paradise Valley Pumas (2-27 overall, 2-20 ACCAC) in AWC’s return to play Saturday afternoon.
Bobby Vath kept the Pumas off balance early in game one before Joseph Taveras dominated with a 14 K, complete-game performance in game two.
Max Weller’s two run-single in the second gave the Matadors enough offense to support a solid pitching performance from Bobby Vath and enough confidence to get the whole lineup engaged.
A three-run frame in the third, and Dylan Edmands solo homer in the sixth helped the Matadors open up the lead to 8-0.
Weller added another RBI later on as the Mats gave plenty of cushion to their pitching staff.
Vath tossed six solid innings, allowing just an unearned run, while striking out six for the win. Ondrej Furko pitched a scoreless seventh to seal the win.
Runs were more of a premium in game two but the Matadors led 1-0 after J.C. Navarro’s first inning single that scored Weller.
Taveras was brilliant throughout game two, with the lone blemish coming after a lead-off triple in the bottom of the sixth. A single would score the tying run for the Pumas.
The Matadors quickly regained the lead as Delano Selassa singled in Oliver Frias with two outs in the seventh and Juan Salazar reached on an error to score Edmands and extend the lead to 3-1.
That was plenty for Taveras who struck out 14 while delivering a nine-inning complete game, his second complete game effort of the season.
JUCO men’s soccer
Eight different Matadors combined for nine total goals as the No.10 Arizona Western Matadors (2-1 overall, 1-0 ACCAC) delivered a 9-0 route of the Glendale Gauchos (0-1 overall, 0-1 ACCAC) Saturday afternoon in the conference opener.
Michael Adeyeye was the only Matador to strike twice, giving him three goals on the season, leading the Arizona Western offense.
Michele Signorelli added his team leading fourth goal of the season.
Nozomu Kamei scored his second of the season and in as many days.
Ridwane Boukraa, Hirotaka Sugishita, Gabriele Atzei, Ethan Warne, and Jesus Sanchez all added their first goals of the season.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.