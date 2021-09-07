From staff reports
Gila Ridge junior boys golfer John McMahon continues his hot start to the season as he fired a 39 to give the Hawks their third straight win. Gila Ridge beat Cibola 180 to 210 in Tuesday’s win.
And for the third straight match, McMahon delivered as the low-medalists. The top-five finishers in Tuesday’s match at Mesa del Sol Golf Club represent Gila Ridge.
Jack Scanlan’s 41 gave him a second place finish, while Keaton Young (43) finished third and Micah Nossaman and Nathaniel Golding fired 46s to round out the scoring.
Cibola freshman Jason Garcia (48) was the low-score for the Raiders.
Yuma High only had two participants and did not qualify for the team event.
Prep girls golf
Gila Ridge 238, Cibola 245
Gila Ridge senior Jaymi Baker fired a low-round of 52 in the Hawks’ win over the Raiders. Cibola’s Kaiya Cabrales shot a 56 to finish in second place. The Raiders’ Hannah Gurney (58) finished fourth, while Sharon Garbooshian (65) placed sixth.
Gila Ridge’s Ellie Palmer (57) placed third and Peyton Zerr (64) finished fifth.
Prep Volleyball
Kofa 3, Southwest (Calif.) 1
For just the third time in three years, the Kofa Kings have won back-to-back games after defeating Southwest (Calif.) in four sets Tuesday by the scores of 24-26, 25-9, 25-23 and 25-15.
Tawny Felix led the way with 51 digs, while Jaleesa Sannicolas contributed with 18 digs and seven kills. Dyannah Torres added 17 digs, Alina Honchrova delivered 31 assists and 17 digs in the Kings’ win. Geraldyn Ibarra had 10 digs and Ahjada Solomon collected eight digs and five kills.
JUCO women’s soccer
AWC 4, Mesa 0
After missing a full year due to injury, Karen Rivas made the most immediate of impacts in the No. 20 Arizona Western Matadors (4-0-0 overall) 4-0 win over the Mesa Thunderbirds (1-3-0 overall) Tuesday night at the Matador Soccer Field.
The Matadors once again flexed their offensive firepower with Lirios netting her second straight double, including the opening salvo with a blast from the top of the ‘18, not even five minutes into the match.
Upon entering with 15 minutes left in the first half, Rivas promptly received a lob down the field from Pau Fierro and knocked it forward to Izzy Payne, who quickly returned it outside the goal box to Rivas. The sophomore quickly touched it between the charging keeper’s legs, extending the Matadors lead to 2-0.
Just a minute later, Rivas got behind the defense and found Payne nestled at the top of the box. Payne loaded up a shot just underneath the crossbar to extend the lead to 3-0.
The Matadors would put the finishing touches on the match in the 70th minute when Lirios took an excellent through ball from Tessa Smith and notched her fifth goal of the season to make the score line 4-0.
It would hold that way thanks to a second straight clean sheet, this time from Tia Kelk in goal. The backline of Pau Fierro, Charly Boylston, Victoria Clark and Andrea Dominguez all held strong.
Arizona Western received good news earlier in the day, cracking the NJCAA top 20 at #20 on Tuesday.
They will look to further bolster that ranking and their 4-0 mark when they play Yavapai in Prescott on Saturday.
JUCO men’s soccer
AWC 5, Mesa 0
Sam Oliver delivered two second half assists as the No. 16 Arizona Western Matadors (5-0-0 overall) used a 5-0 shutout of the Mesa Thunderbirds (0-4-0 overall) to pick up win number five on the year Tuesday night at the Matador Soccer Field.
Romaric Berneron’s goal in the 27th broke up a scoreless affair before Lachlan Brooks added goal number two just eleven minutes later.
But the Matadors would again seize on the second half momentum as Oliver delivered a beautiful cross into the box for Nozomu Kamei to make it 3-0 in the 63rd minute.
Oliver was right back at it four minutes later, delivering a low cross that Francois Geris-Rey touched past the keeper.
Aghiles Lamara added goal number five in the 76th minute to complete the scoring.
Atsuki Sato completed the clean sheet in net, needing just one save in 90 minutes.
Arizona Western is back on the road Saturday, taking on the Yavapai RoughRiders in Prescott. The game will be streamed for a fee through the RoughRiders website.
- From Tim Slack of AWC