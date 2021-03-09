8.9 seconds remained in Yuma Catholic’s season as the No. 8 Shamrocks trailed 44-41 to No. 9 Gilbert Christian in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Round 1 girls 3A basketball playoff game.
That was until Reese Sellers found Kylie Meerchaum on the left wing.
The senior guard spotted up and released a high-arcing three into the bottom of the net with 3.6 seconds left, sending the largest crowd in over a year inside YC’s gym into a frenzy.
“What more can you ask for out of your senior,” YC head coach Bob McGalliard said. “She stepped up and hit a giant three to tie the basketball game.”
But it was the ensuing inbounds mistake by Gilbert Christian that gave YC it’s best opportunity for the win after Meerchaum tied the game.
The Knights’ inbounder heaved a pass over every player and the ball tumbled out of bounds without anyone touching it – resulting in another baseline out of bounds play for the Shamrocks under their own basket.
Before Rori Martinez could throw the ball in, YC’s Hannah Swarthout was fouled – sending her to the free-throw line for the double-bonus.
Just 1.9 seconds read on the scoreboard as Swarthout went to the line for the win.
She clanked the first attempt off the back iron.
Despite being a sophomore, Swarthout remained calm and took a deep breath before rattling in the final point of the night to give the Shamrocks a 45-44 win.
“Hannah has done everything we’ve ever asked out of her,” McGalliard said. “What a win. That’s the character of this team. They don’t quit. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
The Shamrocks trailed by five with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but the execution down the stretch ultimately was the determining factor in sending the Shamrocks to their first – and only – quarterfinals appearance.
“We wanted to win our region, which we did,” McGalliard said. “And we want four, one-game playoffs. We’ve won the first one. Now, we have a second. We have a big challenge going up to No. 1 Page, but it’s huge to get to the quarterfinals. There’s not a lot of girls basketball programs in Yuma that have gotten there and these girls earned the right.”
The Shamrocks will hit the road Thursday before taking on Page Friday in the 3A girls basketball quarterfinals.
Prep soccer
#12 Washington 3,
#5 Gila Ridge 2
Ruben Martinez scored both goals for the Gila Ridge Hawks.
#12 Gilbert Christian 4,
#5 YC 4 (3-2 PK)
Gilbert Christian led 2-0 for most of the night until Yuma Catholic knotted things up at two apiece in the final minutes of regulation.
Sebastian Quintero netted the first goal of overtime, but it was Hector Olmos’ 30-yard shot that sent the game into penalty kicks.
The Shamrocks found themselves in an 0-2 hole before losing in the first round for the first time since 2013.
Prep girls hoops
#1 Hamilton 65, #16 Cibola 15
Sierra Bomhower had six points and two steals for the Raiders, while Sierra Buck added three points and five rebounds.
JUCO softball
Mats sweep Paradise
Behind a pair of big innings and dominant pitchers, the #12 Arizona Western Lady Matadors (16-5 overall, 4-0 ACCAC) swept Paradise Valley in an ACCAC double-header Tuesday afternoon.
Matador ace Anahi Grijalva tossed six scoreless innings while scattering five base runners and the Matador offense struck for six runs in the sixth inning of game one to win 11-0 in six innings.
McKenzie Gray also scattered five runners in her five innings, allowing just one run, while the offense backed her with runs in each of the first four innings-including seven in the fourth-to complete the sweep with a 12-1 victory in game two.
Angela Oros belted her 6th homer of the year in game one and Iliana Manzano hit one in each game and finished the day 4-7.
Arizona Western is now 4-0 in ACCAC play and will have Saturday off, originally scheduled for a road-trip to GateWay, due to COVID protocols in the GateWay program. Those games will be rescheduled at a later date.
JUCO baseball
Mats win two
Using six homers on the day, the Arizona Western Matadors (14-4 overall, 6-2 ACCAC) swept a conference double-header from the Chandler-Gilbert Coyotes (7-6 overall, 4-4 ACCAC) Tuesday afternoon at Kammann Field.
Delanno Selassie’s first inning homer in game one set the tone of a four-homer game for AWC, supporting Elvis Parra’s six strong innings in the 11-4 game one victory.
Oliver Frias hit a pair of homers in game two, helping the Matadors dig out of a five run deficit after the middle of the fifth, coming all the way back to out-slug the Coyotes 21-11 in game two.
While Selassa’s homer set the tone for the day, Benito Garcia’s two run single in the second provided cushion for Parra to navigate through game one before the offense exploded for five runs in the fifth. Samuel Fabian’s three-run homer opened up the score to 8-0.
After Chandler pushed across four runs in the top of the sixth, Garcia and Weller tacked on homers and JC Navarro’s double provided the 11-4 difference.
Francisco Gonzalez worked a quick seventh inning to seal the win. Parra picked up the win to improve to 3-1.
Game two saw the Matadors respond to Nick Cupp-Allen’s lead-off homer with a three run first inning. AWC added a run to the lead in the second but Chandler-Gilbert’s seven-run third inning tilted the game upside down.
The Coyotes would make their lead 9-4 before the Mats hit in the fifth, when Frias belted his first homer of the day.
Arizona Western then caught fire with a seven-run inning of their own as they sent ten hitters to the plate in the inning, taking a 12-9 lead after six innings
Chandler-Gilbert quickly made it too close for comfort with two more runs in top of the seventh against Joseph Taveras, who came on in relief.
They added six more runs in the seventh as Jarrod Belbin and Max Weller each had RBI doubles before Frias belted his second homer of the game.
Taveras held the Coyotes quiet in the eighth
Fabian’s RBI double set up Daniel Gonzalez for an RBI single right before Belbin’s walk-off single, wrapping up the wild run-rule victory.
The Matadors have now scored double-digits in 11 of their 18 games, winning half of their games played by run-rule.
