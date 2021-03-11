Gila Ridge’s CJ Wiggins half-court heave clanked off the back of the glass and No.1 Centennial escaped a near-upset bid from No. 16 Gila Ridge 68-66 in the first round of the AIA 5A boys basketball playoffs.
Despite the first-round exit and five straight losses to end the season (all against top-10 teams in the state), Gila Ridge showed they can compete with the best while on the biggest stage.
“I know we didn’t win, but we have to be one of the toughest 16-seeds 5A basketball has seen in a while,” Gila Ridge head coach Joe Daily said. “I know a lot of people doubted us, but I never had that doubt with the senior corps I had along with Jordan Stevens...I’m just proud of them.”
The Hawks (13-6 AIA) took an early lead and even extended it to nine-points in the second quarter.
Led by Wiggins’ 24 points, Gila Ridge seemingly couldn’t miss in the opening 10 minutes. But the offensive struggles developed quickly once Centennial buried several big shots and used an 18-2 run to build a nearly double-digit lead, igniting their student section in attendance.
“That was the big difference-maker,” Daily said. “In previous games, we would fold and that’s where we lose by 20 or 30 points.
While the Coyotes used runs like that in the past to blow out the Hawks by 23 and 30 points in the two previous meetings before Thursday’s game, Gila Ridge responded with a punch.
Wiggins delivered two massive threes to end the first half and cut the deficit to one, providing life to the stunned Hawks’ team heading into the break. And then Jamison Kay, who had 17 points in the loss, caught fire late in the game.
“All those seniors are so reliable,” Daily said. “They were built for this game. They were ready for the challenge. I know we finished with five straight losses, but they never doubted themselves because they put in the work...They went in there with the confidence knowing they could go toe-to-toe with the number one team in the state and we’re going to beat them. That was their mentality...You can’t coach that.”
In the second half, Gila Ridge and Centennial traded blow after blow until the Coyotes were eventually the last ones standing. Yet, the Hawks headed home with their heads high and certainly have a lot to build on heading into the offseason.
“It goes to my seniors,” Daily said. “They paved the way for our Gila Ridge basketball program. They came into the program and it was down, but they put us on the state map and I couldn’t be prouder.”
AWC women’s team temporarily shuts down program
Due to a possible exposure to members of the team, and in keeping with our existing COVID protocols, the Arizona Western Matador Women’s Basketball team will stop activities for a ten-day period while players isolate and monitor their health.
That will cancel road games against Eastern Arizona and Pima this weekend and a home game against Community Christian on Tuesday.
The next scheduled game is March 23 against Central Arizona in Yuma at 5:30pm.
From Tim Slack of AWC