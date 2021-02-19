The Yuma Catholic girls basketball team went on the road and beat 5A Campo Verde 34-30 Saturday.
“We struggled tonight,” YC head coach Bob McGalliard said. “Didn’t play well until it mattered.”
The win wasn’t pretty, but the Shamrocks did just enough to edge the Coyotes.
“We will take the win on the road,” he said.
The victory away from home is a familiar setting for the Shamrocks this year, as five of their eight games have been in opposing teams gyms.
The 6th ranked Shamrocks (8-0) will take every win down the stretch as they sit outside the top-five of the AIA’s 3A rankings.
Cibola 43, Chandler 34
The Raiders won their fifth consecutive game, including their third contest of the week.
Sierra Bomhower scored a game-high 16 points while hauling in eight rebounds. Rori Hoffmeyer added 10 points and eight boards and Quinn Thompson contributed with nine.
Gila Ridge 36, Yuma High 34
Molly Sims led the Hawks with 14 points and 10 rebounds as Bell DeCorse tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds in the win.
Kamariah Hawkins scored 15 points, snagged 12 rebounds and had six steals for Yuma High.
Boys basketball
Gila Ridge 77, Yuma High 34
The Hawks swept all four local teams in the last seven days. Leading the way Friday for Gila Ridge was point guard Jamison Kay who scored 18 points – all in the first half.
Elui Zaragoza had 12 points off the bench, while Anane WIlson and Jahiem Wilson-Jones each had 10.
Nathan Villalobos led the Criminals with 10 points.
Campo Verde 63, YC 32
Will Hunt had 10 points and six rebounds while Adrian Perez delivered five points and 10 rebounds in Friday’s loss.
Boys wrestling
YC 43, Santa Cruz 21
The Shamrocks defeated the back-to-back Division IV state champions on Friday.
Getting pins for YC were: Easton Jones (132 pounds) and Seth Stoner (220). Earning wins by decision for the Shamrocks included: Trenton Blomquist (170) and Lorenzo Duran (182).