The No. 7 ranked Gila Ridge boys basketball team hit the road Saturday to take on No. 3 Ironwood in a matchup between two top-10 programs.
Inside a ‘playoff atmosphere’ according to Gila Ridge head coach Joe Daily, the Hawks fell 71-55.
“They were blasting music, it was a loud gym and they had people cheering,” he said. “It rattled us a little bit early. We just need to keep getting that experience so once we get through these next three games, we’re groomed and ready to go.”
Gila Ridge felt the adversity early as Ironwood raced off to an early 18-8 lead and eventually built an 18-point cushion at the break.
“The first half they were very physical and we weren’t,” Daily said. “That was the big difference maker. We couldn’t get to the rack and we’re settling for jumpshots.”
The Hawks adjusted to a bigger lineup in the second half and made a comeback to pull within seven after Jordan Stevens converted an old-fashioned three-point play. However, the Eagles, led by J.J. White and Bailon Black, seemed to knock down every big bucket Ironwood needed.
Ironwood connected on back-to-back triples to pull away in the third quarter.
Jamison Kay collected a team-high 21 points, while C.J. Wiggins notched 13 and Jordan Stevens contributed with 12 points.
YC 69, Kingman 24
Sophomore guard Juan Delgado knocked down 6-of-8 from deep and led the Shamrocks with a season-high 20 points.
Paradise Honors 100, Yuma High 36
Nathan Villalobos led the Criminals with 13 points.
Girls prep hoops
Gila Ridge 34. Ironwood 26
Molly Fain and Holly Binder each had 10 points to lead the Hawks over the Eagles.
YC 66, Kingman 37
Kylie Meerchaum collected her second double-double in as many nights after scoring 21 points and talling 11 steals.
Reese Sellers had 12 points, seven assists and four steals, while Izzy Torok had 12 points and seven rebounds.
Rian Martinez contributed to the win with 11 points and eight rebounds.
JUCO baseball
AWC 3, Pima 1
Joseph Taveras set the tone in game one, mowing down the Pima offense over the first three innings, holding the Aztecs without a base-runner the first time through the order.
Samuel Fabian’s ground-rule double provided the first run of the day for either team, giving AWC a 1-0 lead in the fourth.
But Pima strung together three hits in the fifth, tying the game on Bailey Seeger’s flare to center.
Despite missing some opportunities earlier in the inning, Benito Garcia’s triple to the right-center field gap set up Jarrod Belbin’s RBI knock and the Matadors added another insurance run for Taveras.
The right-hander closed the door for his 2nd win of the season, as the Matadors took the ACCAC opener 3-1.
- From Tim Slack of AWC