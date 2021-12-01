The Cibola boys soccer team began its season with a bang.
Cibola handled Yuma High 6-0 in Tuesday’s opener.
Adrian Canez delivered a hat-trick and one assist while Enrique Rivas, Jimmy Quintero and Damian Yanez each collected goals.
Osvaldo Fuentas notched two assists as Owen Prather and Christian Quintero added an assist of their own.
“Played well for our first game versus a good team,” said Cibola head coach Bryan Claudio. “Proud of the way the guys overcame jitters and adapted to the game.”
AZ College Prep 2, YC 1 (OT)
YC fell in overtime Tuesday and began the season 0-2 for the first time since 2019.
Max Gallardo tallied the only Shamrocks’ goal.