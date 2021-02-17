Cibola crushed Brophy Prep yesterday 63-9 in boys wrestling.
Diego Camarillo (106 pounds), Demarko Gomez (126), Rey Estrada (138), Johnny Sierra (145), Victor Chavez (152) and Jeordon Mellor (160) earned pins for the Raiders Wednesday.
YC 64, NWC 3
Mikey Doerr (106), Josh Rodriquez (113), Jacob Navvaro (126), Devon Deupree (138), Vincent Saucedo (160) and Lorenzo Duran (182) won via pin for YC.
Getting wins by decision for the Shamrocks were: Enrique Macias (145), Tevon Mellor (152) and Trenton Blomquist (170).
Boys hoops
Yuma 67, San Luis 40
Nathan Villalobos led all scorers with 23 points as the Criminals won their second game of the season – both against San Luis.
Jacob Herrera added 11 for Yuma High.
The Criminals were without point guard Alex Mosqueda Wednesday. According to head coach Curt Weber, Mosqueda could be back within a few games if his ankle heals properly.
Gila Ridge 93, Kofa 23
CJ Wiggins scored 16 points for the second consecutive night as the Hawks won by 70.
Jamison Kay added 14, Jordan Stevens had 12 and Jaheim Wilson-Jones contributed with 10 points off the bench.
Alfredo Carajbal led the Kings with 15 points offensively.
Girls hoops
Gila Ridge 45, Kofa 3
Molly Sims scored 16 points while Felicity DeCorse had seven points and Bella DeCorse added nine rebounds to go with her six points.
JUCO volleyball
The Arizona Western College Matadors earned a four-set victory over Eastern Arizona in their 2021 conference opener.
The Gila Monsters took set one before the Matadors responded by taking the final three sets.
Jimenez Paz led the way for the Matadors with 14 kills while Silva was perfect on the night, registering 7 kills without an error and hitting .583. Durazo added 8 kills while Montano and Vergez played key roles with 6sixa-piece.
Donado orchestrated all that offense with 40 assists. Cristina Reyes led the defense with 23 digs while Montano added 13. Jerica Vele played a key role in service and defense, adding eight digs.
- From Tim Slack of Arizona Western