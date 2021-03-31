The Cibola Raiders used the long ball to beat Perry on the road 16-11 Wednesday night.
Maliea Padilla knocked two home runs in the win. Mischa and Madison Mathews also delivered blasts over the wall.
Prep boys tennis
Antelope’s Marion Flores and Jaiden Jupiter won their doubles match 8-3 and remain unbeaten on the year.
Jupiter also won his singles matches 6-1,6-1. JJ Reed also delivered a singles win for the Rams.
Prep golf
Pusch Ridge 174, YC 177
Despite the loss on Wednesday, the Shamrocks were able to get a feel for the venue that’ll host the AIA state championship later this spring at Omni Tucson National.
Brennan Reese fired a team-low 42, while Luke Stallworth shot a 44, Brody Driedger shot 45 and Austin Estes carded a 46.
JUCO Volleyball
Yavapai 3, AWC 1
As much as the Arizona Western Lady Matadors battled, the home court advantage played a hefty role in the four set loss to the Yavapai RoughRiders Wednesday night.
Yavapai held the early advantage in the first set maintaining a two point lead throughout much of the early going. The RoughRiders would force a set point after opening up the lead to as much as eight at 24-16. But Arizona Western pulled within three behind Anny Montaño’s service before dropping the first set 25-21.
Arizona Western trailed much of the early going in set two before Montaño led the charge back with the middle combination of Kaylani Reis and Constanza Silva. The Matadors would go in front 22-20 before Yavapai tied it up, Arizona Western closed out set two, to pull even in the match, 25-23.
The Matadors built an early 10-1 lead in set three behind Tylor Iosua’ s serve, but Yavapai pulled even at 11. The RoughRiders would go ahead behind a balance attack, building a 22-18 lead before Arizona Western pulled back within two at 22-20 and forced a YC timeout. YC would close out the set 25-21, regaining the match lead at two sets to one.
Yavapai mounted a major lead in the fourth set, jumping out 18-4. The RoughRiders would set up match point 24-10 before closing it out at 25-11.
Arizona Western finishes the regular season at 9-10 and in the Region Final for the third straight season.
- From Tim Slack of AWC