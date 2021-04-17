The Antelope Rams baseball team bounced back after Friday’s loss to Bagdad and smothered North Pointe Prep in the doubleheader Saturday afternoon.
In game one, the Rams’ bats exploded for a season-high 22 runs as they clobbered the Falcons 22-6.
Xavier Carrillo, Trent Pelfrey, Armando Guillen and Wyatt Harris each had several RBIs in the victory.
Able Nunez was the winning pitcher and collected eight strikeouts.
The bats remained hot in game two as the Rams thumped the Falcons 12-2.
Will Whitley and Guillen each had three RBIs and were 3-for-4 at the plate. Carrillo ended his second game 4-for-4.
Martin Hernandez earned the win on the mound while striking out 10.
Youngker 4, Yuma High 1
Damian Cabrera was the losing pitcher Saturday, but was also 1-for-2 with an RBI at the dish.
Kevin Hernandez, Justin Bouts and Ilan Rendon were all 1-for-3 hitting.
Prep boys tennis
Kofa 6, Millennium 3
Leonardo Caudillo, Diego Juarez, Alberto Aros and Saul Graciano won their singles matches Saturday for the Kings.
Jaurez/Caudillo and Angel Negrete/Graciano won the two doubles matches for Kofa.
Prep girls tennis
Skyline 7, San Luis 2
Samia Pinzon was the lone Sidewinder to clinch a win in the singles matches.
The doubles duo of Coral Mercado and Lizbeth Calderon won their match 8-2.
Prep softball
Antelope 10, N. Pointe 2
Lizeth Agundez strikes out eight while capturing the win in the circle. Jemina Arana went 3-for-4 at the plate with a triple, a home run and five RBIs.