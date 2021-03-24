The momentum that the Arizona Western Lady Matadors volleyball team (8-9 overall, 5-3 ACCAC) had been building in their four straight wins, waned over the final three sets as they fell to the Yavapai RoughRiders (8-5 overall, 7-1 ACCAC) in five sets at Yavapai College Wednesday night.
Momentum propelled the Matadors out in front, as they jumped out to a two-sets to none lead, before Yavapai would turn the tables.
A back and forth opening set saw the Matadors quickly dig out of an 8-5 hole behind Daniela Jimenez Paz to take a 9-8 lead, forcing a Yavapai timeout.
The RoughRiders found themselves in front 15-12 after a series of Matador errors with Mailani Manuel on the service line.
The Lady Mats worked their way back to a 20-18 lead behind a balanced attack that included support from the block of Constanza Silva and Anny Montano.
But the RoughRiders quickly tied it before a back and forth stretch of points gave the Matadors a couple of chances at set point, finally taking the lead when Manuel’s shot sailed long, 25-23.
Yavapai took the early lead in set two but Jimenez Paz and Silva quickly worked the Matadors into the lead, forcing a Yavapai timeout at 7-6 AWC.
The Matadors created more pressure over the next eight points, building a 12-9 lead before another Yavapai timeout.
The Matadors continued to roll to a 21-15 lead, before grabbing set point at 24-16. Jerica Vele’s serve couldn’t be returned and the Matadors took a two set lead.
But that’s where momentum began to swing back to Yavapai
Yavapai jumped out to a ten point lead in set number three, leading 18-8. The Matadors chipped away pulling to 18-11 before another Yavapai timeout. But Kambry Jorgensen spurred the RoughRiders to a set three victory, 25-16.
Trailing set four 14-7 and 20-15, the Matadors pulled within two at 21-19. The RoughRiders closed in on set four, making it 23-20, but the Matadors pulled within a point at 23-22. But Elizabeth Toiaivao’s block forced a fifth set, as Yavapai evened the match with a 25-23 victory.
The RoughRiders scored the first eight points of set five, putting the Matadors on their heels. Yavapai would lead 11-1.
But Arizona Western battled back and pulled with four, but Yavapai forced a match point at 14-9.
The win seals the ACCAC championship for Yavapai.
The Matadors will wrap up the regular season with Sophomore Night against Eastern Arizona Friday night in Yuma.
- From Tim Slack of AWC
Prep boys tennis
Perry 8, Cibola 1
Diego Servin provided the Raiders with their only individual match win.
Kofa 9, North 0
Leonardo Caudillo, Diego Juarez, Alberto Aros, Angel Negrete, Ezekiel Delgado and Saul Graciano helped the Kings sweep the Mustangs in the individual match portion Wednesday.
The doubles teams of Juarez/Caudillo, Negrete/Delgado and Sanchez/Graciano provided another sweep for Cibola.
Girls Prep tennis
Kofa 8, North 1
The Kofa Kings swept the individual matches against North on Wednesday.
Abigail Anguiano, Amanda Kochic, Azalia Lara, Mayden Martinez, Melony Mota and Athena Sandoval won the six individual matches for the Kings.
Martinez/Anguiano and Sandoval/Mota helped the Raiders take two of three in doubles.
NWC 7, YC 2
Victoria Diaz and Payton Pikula were the only two winners for the Shamrocks on Wednesday.