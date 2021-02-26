Win and you’re in.
Despite sitting at No. 16 in the AIA’s 3A boys basketball rankings, the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks won’t have to worry about their spot in the postseason.
With YC’s 54-39 victory over Tonopah Valley Friday night, the Shamrocks officially clinched a berth into the 3A playoffs.
“(Winning the region) was a goal for us coming into the season,” YC head coach Brett Felsenthal said. “We had an opportunity this year and we knew that coming in and that was goal No. 1 for us. It was nice to secure that tonight.”
Leading the charge for YC on senior night was Amin Hines. He scored a team-high 15 points and ripped down six rebounds. Adrian Perez finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Zach Grober chipped in 10 points.
While the postseason is still two weeks away, the Shamrocks have an early opportunity to get a taste of playoff-caliber basketball to end the regular season.
After a Saturday trip to Kingman, YC hits the road next Tuesday and Thursday to face No. 5 Pusch Ridge and No. 11 Benjamin Franklin to close the season.
“I think it’s huge,” Felsenthal said about the final games providing great experience for his team. “We haven’t been challenged a whole lot this year...we tried scheduling some tougher out of region games and I like they’re at the end of the year. It’s an opportunity to see where we are at.”
Estrella Foothills 90, Yuma High 33
Nathan Villalobos led the Criminals with 13 points.
Westwood 52, Kofa 41
Alfredo Carbajal scored a team-high 21 points in the loss.
JUCO men’s hoops
AWC 78, Christian CC 70
Behind 46 points from Marquis Hargrove and Evan Butts, the Arizona Western Matadors (8-2 overall) dispatched the Community Christian Saints Friday night in an NJCAA Region I game in California.
Hargrove couldn’t miss off the bench, nailing 3-4 three’s and 9-14 overall to pace the Matadors while Butts nailed six triples on the night.
Mojus Mojus and Malik Salahuddin each finished in double digit points while James Dunlop had 10 rebounds, six of which came on the offensive glass.
It’s a much needed competition for the Matadors who will again go without playing against Pima, who cancelled their indoor sports competition for the next week.
JUCO volleyball
AWC 3, Eastern AZ 1
A clean, balanced attack powered the Arizona Western Matadors (4-7 overall, 2-1 ACCAC) to a four-set victory over the Eastern Arizona Gila Monsters (0-8 overall, 0-2 ACCAC) Friday night at The House.
Anny Montano led the Matadors with 8 kills, 3 aces, and 11 digs as she pressured the Gila Monsters the entire night and filled a variety of roles.
But Mariana Donado’s 20 assists, plus a kill, kept the Gila Monsters guessing where the ball was going throughout.
Patrycja Rykala and Connie Silva each had six kills and powered the Matadors in the opening couple of sets while Pamela Durazo had three kills while putting Eastern out of system from the service line.
It was a complete team victory and showcased the Matadors growth in multiple areas from just two nights before.
The Matadors still had 9 service errors but over half of those came in some weird exchanges that were bookend by Eastern’s service errors.
The rest of the mistakes were useful as the Matadors kept the pressure dialed up the entire night, even rallying down 21-19 in the second set to assure a straight-set match.
Tylor Iosua had four kills early and Naomy Vergez came in with a couple of late kills.
Ashley Martin led the way for Eastern with 10 kills.
