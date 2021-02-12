The Yuma Catholic girls basketball team checked in at No. 6 in the AIA’s first 3A basketball rankings of the year Thursday.
Despite a slow start Friday night at Parker, Yuma Catholic played like one of the top teams in its respective conference.
“We responded,” YC head coach Bobby McGalliard said.
Leading the charge was Kylie Meerchaum with her 26 points and 11 steals. McGalliard noted a bunch of her opportunities for the easy deuce was generated by her steals.
Rori Martinez collected 10 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, while Reese Sellers added 10 points and five rebounds.
Yuma High 46, Lake Havasu 21
The Criminals earned their first back-to-back wins since December 2016. Kamariah Hawkins scored 11 points and hauled in 26 rebounds for Yuma High.
Boys prep hoops
Lake Havasu 58, Yuma High 42
Nathan Villalobos scored a team-high 18 while Jacob Herrra had 12 points. Connor Franklin had a season-high 16 rebounds.
YC 69, Parker 51
Amin Hines collected a team-high 15 points in the win while Will Hunt and Juan Delgado each added 12.
Dobson 65, Kofa 18
Alfredo Carbajal scored a team-high nine points for the Kings.
Boys wrestling
YC 48, Ironwood 30
Yuma Catholic’s Mikey Doerr (106 pounds), Jacob Navvaro (126), Easton Jones (136), Enrique Macia (145), Lorenzo Duran (182) and Jaden Dobson (285) won by pin in their matches.
Girls soccer
Cibola 3, Westwood 1
Sydney West ripped in all three goals as the Raiders earned a road victory Friday over Westwood. Itzel Meza had two assists while Jada Barnett collected one.
Boys soccer
Cibola 1, Westwood 0
The game was 0-0 for the first 79 minutes of play. That was until Cibola’s Jesus Canez scored the eventual game-winning goal.
Jacob Quintana and Giovanni Arreola held down the back line and held Westwood’s forward in check according to Cibola head coach Bryan Claudio.
JUCO boys hoops
AWC 86, Eastern AZ 60
The 24th ranked Matadors relied on the long ball in a rematch against the Gila Monsters. In all, AWC knocked down 10 threes to win by 26 points.
James Dunlop led the way with 12 points and 11 rebounds.