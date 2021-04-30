San Luis baseball generated an early lead and pounced late to beat the Kofa Kings' baseball team for the second straight day.
Junior pitcher Eduardo Villareal threw a gem on the mound for the Sidewinders. He pitched all six innings, allowing just two hits and zero runs while striking out seven as San Luis won 15-0.
Damian Garcia shined at the plate for San Luis. The senior went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. He also walked two times.
Control was an issue for the Kings’ pitching staff in Friday’s loss. The Sidewinders drew 12 walks and constantly put pressure on the base paths.
Leadoff hitter Pablo Garcia Burgos registered only one hit, but got on base four additional times due to free passes.
Ohan Zabalza, Javier Rochin and Miguel Zepeda each delivered two RBIs.
Antelope 30, St John Paul 2
The Rams tallied a season-high 30 runs in Friday’s shellacking.
Abel Nunez collected the win on the mound. He allowed two earned runs while striking out eight. Nunez also delivered in the batters box. He collected four hits and drove in four runs.
At the plate, Wyatt Harris and Jesus Montoya each went 5-for-6 with three RBIs. Martin Hernandez notched four hits and four RBIs for the Rams as they kept their playoff hopes alive.
Antelope currently sits at No. 14 in the 1A polls.
Prep softball
Kofa 8, San Luis 6
The Kings snapped a three-game losing streak on Friday.
“It was a great game for both teams,” Kofa head coach Tammy Pixley said.
Kofa’s Mariely Burruel led off the game off with a triple before eventually coming around to score. However, the Kings quickly found themselves in a 3-1 hole late in the game before Vanessa Porchas cranked a two-run home run to put Kofa back on top.
Sabrina Tumbaga registered a double and two RBIs with one swing of the bat in the sixth inning to give the Kings an 8-3 lead. San Luis’ comeback efforts fell short, despite hitting a three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to cut the deficit to two.
Boys tennis
Kofa’s Leonardo Caudillo and Diego Juarez defeated Queen Creek’s doubles team 6-1,6-2 in the first round of the Division I boys doubles championship bracket.
The Kings’ duo lost in the second round to Desert Mountain.
JUCO softball
Chloe Garcia smashed three homers on the day, but it was four that proved to be the magic number as the Arizona Western Matadors (30-13 overall, 18-8 ACCAC) swept by the Eastern Arizona Gila Monsters (17-20, 12-12) Friday afternoon.
It's the fourth straight road win in two days for AWC who were powered by Garcia's two home runs,four RBI in game one and then Angela Oros' four RBI in game two.
Kelly Katalbas held a 6-2 lead after three innings and held off the Gila Monsters’ late push over the final three innings, in which the Matadors surrendered six runs, to grab a 10-8 victory.
McKenzie Gray tossed game two and delivered her third straight victory to improve to 13-3 on the season.
In addition to Oros' offense, Garcia added two more RBI and Sherlyn Molina chipped in a pair as well. Iliana Manzano and Vivian Guevara each added an RBI.
The Matadors have one more road contest, traveling to Prescott on Tuesday to take on Division I leading Yavapai.
Arizona Western will return home on Saturday, May 8, to play Pima in a double-header in Yuma.
