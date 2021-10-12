SCOTTSDALE, Ariz- – The #7 Arizona Western Matadors (14-0 overall, 7-0 ACCAC) continued their winning streak with a 4-1 victory over Scottsdale (3-4-2 overall, 1-2-2 ACCAC) on Tuesday night at Stadium Field.
The Mats were down 1-0 for the first 76 minutes of the game until Ridwane Boukraa scored the equalizer to bring the game 1-1.
Another goal by Haruki Nishimura and two more netted by Michele Signorelli finished the game for a final score of 4-1.
The team’s next game will be a non-conference match against Imperial Valley at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Matador Soccer Field.
Lady Mats fall on the road
SCOTTSDALE – The Arizona Western College Matadors (8-4-1 overall, 3-3-1 ACCAC) lost 4-2 to the Scottsdale Community College Artichokes (8-1-2 overall, 3-1-2 ACCAC) on Tuesday evening at Stadium Field.
The Matadors outshot SCC 21-10, but conceded two early goals on set plays. The half ended with SCC in the lead 3-2 as they capitalized on another set play.
The Lady Mats had a strong second half and controlled the match, but could not capitalize.
The two goals for the Matadors were made by Diana Sanchez in the 6th minute of the game, followed by a goal by Lirios Alarcon in the 42nd minute, assisted by Sanchez.
The Matadors will be continuing on the road as they take on Cochise at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Douglas, Ariz. at Cochise Soccer Field.
Gila Ridge boy golf wins convincedly
Gila Ridge easily handles Cibola and San luis by the score of 171 (Hawks), 202 (Raiders) and 237 (Sidewinders).
Four of the top six finishers belong to Gila Ridge. Once again, the Hawks’ John McMahen was the low-medalist with a round of 40 Tuesday at Mesa del Sol. Micha Nossaman fired a 42, while Ryder Schultz shot a 43. Cibola’s Jaxun McNeese delivered a team-best 45 in the loss.
Gila Ridge’s Jack Sternitzke finished with a 46, along with San Luis’ Jasser Armenta.
All Yuma Union High School District schools will compete Thursday at Mesa del Sol Golf Club in the YUHSD meet – the first 18 hole match of the season.
Gila Ridge girls edge Cibola
The Gila Ridge Hawks’ golf team edged Cibola by the score of 204 to 227 Tuesday at Mesa del Sol.
Gila Ridge’s Emma Martinez fired a match-low 45, while teammates Jaymi Baker (49), Ellie Palmer (55) and Peyton Zerr (55) finished inside the top-3.
Cibola’s Sharon Garbooshian (55), Mia Soria (55), Kaiya Cabrales (56), Hannah Gurney (61) and Jaida Dobosz (63) were the top performers for the Raiders.
All YUHSD programs will compete for the district title Thursday at Mesa del Sol.