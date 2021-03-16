During the first day of Division IV boys wrestling, the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks sit in second place with 99 points.
Morenci – who beat YC earlier in the year – leads with 148.5 points.
Wrestling in the semifinals on Wednesday for the Shamrocks will be Mikey Doerr (106 pounds), Jacob Navarro (126), Trenton Blomquist (170) and Jayden Dobson (heavyweight).
YC has eight wrestlers competing in consolations: Josh Rodriquez (113), Easton Jones (132), Devon Deupree (138), Enrique Macias (145), Tevon Mellor (152), Vincent Saucedo (160), Lorenzo Duran (182) and Jacob Bernal (195).
Prep Baseball
Yuma High 5, Estrella Foothills 2
The Criminals won their season opener after Justin Bouts earned the win on the mound.
Senior Ilan Rendon finished 2-for-3 with a double and closed the game pitching. Damian Cabrera was 2-for-2 with two assists behind the plate.
Gila Ridge 11, Cibola 1
Alex Guerra earned the win after tossing four innings of shutout ball.
Dale Tschigg went 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and five RBIs.
Antelope 13, St John Paul II 1
Miguel Carrillo led the Rams with a 4-for-4 day at the plate. He also had four RBIs.
William Whitley knocked in five runs. He was 3-for-4 at the plate.
Trey Hohlbein went three innings with four strikeouts and no earned runs.
Desert Ridge 11, Kofa 0
Antonio Alvarez went 2-for-2 at the plate and collected Kofa’s only two hits on the day.
Prep boys tennis
Kofa 9, Yuma High 0
Leonardo Caudillo, Diego Juarez, Pablo Castro Jr., Alberto Aros, Angel Negrete and Ezekiel Delgado won their individual matches.
The duos of Juarez/Caudillo, Negrete/Castro Jr and Sanchez/Aros won the doubles match.
JUCO men’s hoops
AWC 93, Comm Christ. 40
Six different players scored in double-figures and 12 different guys scored as the #20 Arizona Western Matadors (10-2 overall, 7-2 ACCAC) picked up a non-conference win over Community Christian College Tuesday night at The House.
Stanley Harley scored 10 points in the first half off the bench while Leo Gerardo hit a pair of three’s and the Matadors raced out to a 46-25 lead at the half. The Matadors dominated the glass, doubling up the Saints 30-15 in the first half in rebounds.
The Matadors shot 50% from deep in the first half and put the pressure on Community Christian.
The Matador starters all contributed key moments, with Mojus Mojus snagging five offensive boards and finishing with 10 points and 9 boards.
The Matadors came in waves in the second half, with Marvin Pitts delivering a few highlight type dunks and finishing with a career high 11.
James Dunlop hauled in a double-double with 10 points and 12 boards.
All 15 Matadors contributed at least two minutes with 12 of them registering at least one field goal.
JUCO softball
YUMA --- While not quite formulaic, a dominant starting pitching performance and powerful offensive display led the 12th ranked Arizona Western Lady Matadors (16-5 overall, 6-0 ACCAC) sweep of the Chandler-Gilbert Coyotes Tuesday at Charlie Dine Field.
Anahi Grijalva struck out two batters per inning, eight total K’s, as the Matador offense burst forward for a seven-run second inning en route to an 8-0 game one victory.
Three Matadors blasted their first homers of the year as the Matadors fought from an early deficit to grab a 14-6 run-rule victory in game two.
Grijalva set the tone for the day by striking out the side in an unconventional way, punching out the first two hitters before loading the bases with a walk, single and hit batter, prior to securing the final strike out.
Iliana Manzano tripled in the bottom of the inning before scoring on a Chandler-Gilbert error to give AWC an early lead.
The Matadors poured on from there in the second. Sherlyn Molina reached on a dropped third strike, with one-out, before singles from Lynette Niebla, Christina Robles, and Manzano. Then, Josie Hernandez belted a two-run double, Nicole Moran cranked a two-run triple, and Angela Oros blasted her seventh homer of the year.
That was enough for Grijalva who scattered five base runners over the four innings. It was an immaculate final inning for Grijalva, who threw nine pitches, all strikes, and tallied three strikeouts before exiting.
Kelly Katalbas tossed a scoreless fifth to secure the 8-0, run-rule victory.
In game two, the Matadors fell behind on a pair of errors behind McKenzie Gray. Chandler-Gilbert staked themselves to a 3-0 lead.
The Matadors immediately got two back in the bottom of the inning as Moran tagged a ball to short that was difficult to handle, scoring Manzano and Hernandez. But AWC would lead two on in the inning, failing to take the lead.
After Chandler added one more run in the top of the second, Arizona Western watched Molina rip a homer over the left field fence to neutralize the run. The Mats again left the tying run on third as Robles singled and stole a couple of bases, but could not score.
AWC broke through in the third after Gray cut through the Coyotes in order in the top half. Oros singled with one out as did Chloe Garcia and Nylze Salazar. Sadie Chavez lifted a ball over the right field fence, just under the scoreboard, for a grand slam, her first homer of the year, and the lead.
Arizona Western’s offense didn’t let up as Oros would add a two-run double in the fourth and Hernandez led off a four-run sixth for the Matadors with her first collegiate homer.
Katalbas helped stifle the Coyotes over the final two and a third innings, earning the save. Gray picked up the win.
Arizona Western sealed the run-rule victory as Robles walked with the bases loaded to force in a run.
- From Tim Slack of AWC