Yuma Catholic’s boys wrestling team bounced back Wednesday with a dominating 61-15 win over Arizona Lutheran.
Getting pins for the Shamrocks were: Enrique Macias (145 pounds) and Jacob Bernal (195). Jacob Navarro (126) and Trenton Blomquist (170) won by decision.
Girls hoops
Boulder Creek 47, Cibola 37
After closing out Tuesday’s victory with a solid second half, the Raiders stumbled down the stretch in Wednesday’s loss to Boulder Creek.
No. 15 Cibola led 34-32 with 30 seconds remaining in the third quarter before being outscored 15-3 to end the game.
Sierra Bomhower led the Raiders with 11 points, Myna Johnson had eight points, four rebounds and three assists while Isabela Molina and Madison Mathews each had six points.
The Raiders can’t afford to lose another game if they plan on making the postseason. Cibola’s regular season finale is March 5 at No. 3 Westwood.
Boys hoops
Chandler 87, Kofa 50
Alfredo Carbajal scored a team-high 17 points and David Salas added 15 in the loss.
JUCO volleyball
Yavapai 3, AWC 1
A messy start gave way to an error filled finish as the Arizona Western Lady Matadors (3-7 overall, 1-1 ACCAC) fell in four sets to Yavapai College (2-4 overall, 2-0 ACCAC) in their home opener Wednesday night.
Double-digit service errors stopped most of the offensive rhythm the Matadors found Wednesday night.
Freshman Patrycja Rykala was excellent from the start, setting the Matador offense up for success and propelling them out of an early 0-2 hole, into a 4-2 lead.
Pamela Durazo and Anny Montano joined in the attack but six service errors allowed the RoughRiders to hang around. The trio of Rykala, Montano and Silva combined for 13 kills as the Matadors held off Yavapai 26-24 in set one.
Yavapai handed the Matadors the same service errors back in set two, but Arizona Western couldn’t overcome the attack of Mailani Manuel and Elizabeth Toiaivao in the second falling 25-23.
The Matadors built a 17-13 lead in set three, but Yavapai continued to fight back and ultimately upended AWC in set three 25-23.
That was the confidence that Yavapai needed and the RoughRiders raced out to a 10 point lead in the fourth, ultimately wrapping up the match 25-17.
From Tim Slack of AWC