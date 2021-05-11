For the eighth consecutive season - excluding the halted 2020 year - the Yuma Catholic baseball team fails to advance past the AIA Quarterfinals round.
On Tuesday at Goodyear Ballpark, No. 11 Fountain Hills ended the No. 3 Shamrocks’ season by the score of 6-3.
“I’m proud we kept fighting,” YC head coach Curt Foppe said as the Shamrocks never led in the game. “I mean obviously we didn’t play the way we thought we would have played, but we gave ourselves some chances.”
“It was just one of those days,” he added. “And they played the game a little bit better than we did today.”
The Shamrocks, who cut the deficit in half in the fifth, looked like they’d spark another rally at the dish in the sixth after the first two batters got aboard by a single and hit-by-pitch.
However, a flyout to center, a fielder's choice and a leaping snag by the Falcons’ second baseman halted any chance for a YC comeback.
“Kind of takes the wind out of your sail,” Foppe said. “It’s hard. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions. He made a phenomenal play. It’s tough. You’re thinking we’re going to score there and get some momentum there…It’s kinda how the whole game went.”
Fountain Hills took an early 1-0 lead before YC’s Jonah Leon led off the bottom of the first with a single. He’d steal a base before eventually touching home to tie the game.
However, the Falcons, courtesy of two hits and two hit-by-pitches in the top of the second, scored three runs and never looked back as they plated four total runs off YC starting pitcher Alan Rosas.
While Austin Priest was usually No. 2 in the rotation this year, Foppe trotted out the senior in Tuesday’s win-or-go-home game.
“It was a coach’s decision,” he said. “There wasn’t much of a mysterious decision other than we had a feeling from the reports we had, that it was a good matchup. We don’t think Rosas threw bad, he gave up a lot of seeing-eye ground balls, some choppers that found some holes. He didn’t pitch bad by any means.”
Priest would later relieve Rosas and pitch the final four innings.
“With that being said, Austin came in here and did a great job,” he said. “He gave us a chance to stay in the game and give us a chance to do some things."
Foppe was aware he would need both pitchers in Tuesday’s Quarterfinals and believed if Rosas could give YC a chance when handing the ball to Priest, “We would have our best defense (on the field).”
Rosas is positioned as a shortstop when not on the mound and is one of the more talented Shamrocks defenders.
“That was our thought process,” Foppe said. “I had the utmost confidence in both of them. It was just a coaching decision and a strategy we tried to make and go with.”
The Shamrocks end their season with a 17-4 record.
Prep Golf
YC places 10th at state meet
The Shamrock golfers shot a team-score of 680 strokes during the two day tournament which was won by Scottsdale Prep with a score of 572. Sophomore Luke Stallworth paced the YC team with a 162 over the two rounds, followed by Brennan Reese’s 168, Addison Lutes with a 172, Austin Estes shot a 178, and junior Braden Hunt scored a 185. With Lutes being the lone senior on the team, the young Shamrocks will look to find the greens often next season.