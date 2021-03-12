Only one local team remains in the AIA state playoffs after No.1 Page defeated No.8 Yuma Catholic 57-25 in girls basketball Friday night.
The Sand Devils raced out to a 21-2 lead in the first quarter before controlling a 31-17 lead at the half. But Page used an 18-2 run to begin the second half and pulled away from the Shamrocks.
Kylie Meerchaum, the Shamrock who hit the pivotal three to put YC in this game, scored a team-high nine points. Reese Sellers added seven points, while Rian Martinez collected four points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
It was the second time the YC girls basketball program has made it to the quarterfinals.
Prep girls tennis
Gila Ridge 9, Kofa 0
In the battle between the top two players, Gila Ridge’s Lilly Moreland swept Kofa’s Abigail Anguiano in two sets 6-0,6-0.
Kaidyn Lechner earned her first varsity win in a three-set match against Amanda Kochis.
Faith Kist, Ruby Barragan, Brooke Robbins and Emma Christensen each won their individual matches.
The duos of Moreland/Kist, Barragan/Robbins, and Christensen/Alyssa Alvarez won their doubles matches.
Cibola 9, Yuma High 0
Zarrin Askari, Savannah Estevez, Sharon Garbooshian, Roxana Negrete, Sophia Garcia and Gilda Catabay won their individual matches for the Raiders in their season opener.
Doubles pairings Estevez/Askari, Negrete/Garbooshian and Garcia/Catabay won their matches.
Prep boys tennis
Cibola 8, Yuma High 1
Joel Alvarado, Matthew Davis, Diego Servin, Brody Clarkson, Owen Gillette and Tyson Straley helped the Raiders sweep the individual match portion.
Davis/Servin and Clarkson/Alvarado won their doubles matches for Cibola on Thursday.
Estevan Sedano and Patrick Argomaniz earned the Criminals’ only point with a win in their doubles match.
Kofa 5, Gila Ridge 4
The Kings and Hawks split the individual matches 3-3. Earning wins for Kofa were Leonardo Caudillo, Diego Juarez and Pablo Castro Jr. Elend Hudson, Allen Roth and Jacob Takesuye won their individual matches for Gila Ridge.
The duos of Caudillo/Juarez and Graciano/Aros won the doubles matches for the Kings to earn the victory Thursday.
Prep baseball
YC 8, NWC 0 (6 Inn.)
Yuma Catholic dominated in its season opener behind the arm - and bat - of Issac Araiza. On the mound, Araiza threw 5 innings of work, allowed three hits, three walks and fanned 12. At the plate, Araiza collected two hits, one of them a grand slam.
Alan Rosas went 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs, a stolen base and an RBI.
Skyline 9, Cibola 1
Andrugh Yee went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Raiders and collected the lone RBI. Yee also pitched 1 ⅔ innings of relief and struck out three.
Scoring the first eighteen points of the match, the Arizona Western Matadors (5-8 overall, 3-2 ACCAC) never let up in a straight set victory over the Yavapai RoughRiders (5-5 overall, 5-1 ACCAC) Friday night at The House.
After Yavapai served to start the match, Mariana Donado's service run put the Matadors up 18-0 before the RoughRiders got on the board in the first set. Led by a powerful night from Anny Montano, the redshirt-freshman tallied 15 kills before making a single error.
The Matadors supported her with the return of Daniela Jimenez Paz, her first ACCAC action, who contributed seven kills. Connie Silva added 5 and led the Mats with a .625%.
The complete team effort extended to every area of the floor as Jerica Vele contributed 11 assists and 11 digs while Cristina Reyes led the way with 17 digs. Naomy Vergez added 16. Donado and Montano each added 9.
The Matador block was the best its been in the season series with the RoughRiders, totaling 8 stuffs on the night.
Its the first loss of the year in conference play for Yavapai, who had taken the previous two meetings between the teams, and prevents the RoughRiders from clinching the conference crown. They would need to beat AWC in the final meeting between the teams on March 24th in Prescott or an AWC loss to Eastern.