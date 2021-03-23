Yuma Catholic baseball won its fourth consecutive game to start the 2021 season.
Pitcher Austin Priest went five innings, allowing four runs (0 ER), four hits, while striking out eight. He collected his second win of the year.
At the dish, shortstop Alan Rosas went 4-for-6 with a triple, two doubles, four RBIs and three runs.
Antelope 6, Parkers 5
The Antelope Rams trailed the entire game until the final at-bat of the game.
Freshman Abel Nunez stepped up to the plate with the bases full of Rams and two-outs. Nunez proceeded to knock in two-runs and hit a walk-off double to help Antelope snap a two-game skid.
Miguel Carrilo pitched five innings, giving up three earned runs, while striking out eight. Martin Hernandez was 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs at the plate.
The Rams were shutout until the six innings - where they tallied four runs before hitting the walk-off double.
Prep softball
Cibola 22, Dobson 0
In the leadoff position, Alanie Ornelas went 4-for-4 at the plate. Ornelas also threw three scoreless innings as the starting pitcher.
Northern Illinois University signee Madison Mathews had a career night, going 4-for-4 while driving in seven RBIs.
Delanie Ott added three base hits and five RBIs in the Raiders’ dominating win.
Kofa 24, Yuma High 0
Kayla Porchas went 3-for-3 hitting, while Kelieen Negrete picked up the win in the circle.
Stephany Montoya blasted a two-run home run and Cassandra Castillio was 3-for-3.
Mariely Burruel delivered five RBIs.
Antelope 10, Parker 8
Yamale Manriquez was 3-for-3 with four RBIs, while Makayla Romine collected three base hits and three RBIs.
Prep boys golf
YC 184, Paradise 225, Odyssey 232
In his first Varsity match of the year, YC sophomore Luke Stallworth shot a team-low 43 as the Shamrocks earned their first win of the season.
Braden Hunt (45), Addison Lutes (48) and Brody Dreidger (48) rounded out the Shamrocks' team.
Prep boys tennis
Cibola 6, San Luis 3
Matthew Davis, Diego Servin, Brody Clarkson and Owen Gillette won the single matches for the Raiders.
Jose Romero and Jose Esparza won their individual matches for the Sidewinders.
The duo of Davis/Servin and Clarkson/Alvarado won the doubles matches for Cibola. The team of Esquer/Esparza won their match for San Luis.
Prep girls tennis
Kofa 7, Yuma High 2
Abigail Anguiano, Amanda Kochis, Azalia Lara and Maydsen Martinez won their individual matches for the Kings. Cali Becker and Yazmin Rodriquez won their matches for Yuma High,
The Kings swept the three doubles matches with the duos of Lara/Kochis, Martinez/Anguiano and Sandoval/Mota earning wins.
Cibola 6, San Luis 3
Zarrin Askari, Savannah Estevez, Sharon Garbooshian, Makyla Kerekes and Sophia Garcia won the five individual matches for the Raiders.
Lizbeth Calderon was the lone winner for the Sidewinders.
San Luis took two of three in the doubles matches with Calderon/Pinzon and Mercado/Calderon earning wins. Milan/Wayas won the doubles match for Cibola.