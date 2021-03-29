Yuma Catholic’s baseball team continued its winning ways on Monday afternoon in a 4-1 win over American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North.
The Shamrocks have now won five in a row to start the season.
Pitcher Issac Araiza earned his third win on the mound, pitching five innings, allowing zero earned runs and struck out 10.
Alan Rosas delivered his second save of the year. He was also 2-for-2 at the plate with a double, a stolen base and an RBI.
Christian Ramos was 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs, while Jonah Leon finished 2-for-3 with a triple, a stolen base and an RBI.
Mountain Ridge 6, Cibola 0
The Raiders were limited to two hits in Monday’s loss.
Antonio Torres and Salvador Torres were the only two Cibola hitters to collect hits.
Prep softball
Shadow Ridge 9, Kofa 4
Kayla Porches finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Kings.
Prep boys tennis
Kofa 6, San Luis 3
With Monday’s win, Kofa’s won five straight matches to begin the year.
Leonardo Caudillo, Diego Juarez, Pablo Castro Jr., and Ezekiel Delgado won the single matches for the Kings. Eleazar Apodaca and Jose Esparza collected the two individual wins for San Luis.
The team of Caudillo/Juarez and Delgado/Saul Graciano earned two doubles match victories for Kofa. Apodaca/Aguire won the Sidewinders’ lone doubles match.
Prep girls tennis
San Luis 5, Kofa 2
Abigail Anguiano and Azelia Lara won the singles matches for Kofa, while Lizbeth Calderon and Samira Pinzon earned victories for San Luis.
Calderon was a part of two doubles wins on Monday.