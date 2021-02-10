For the second time this year, the Yuma Catholic wrestling team held an event on its own football field. With temperatures brewing towards 80 degrees, the Shamrocks defeated Chino Valley 48-28.
Getting pins for the Shamrocks Wednesday were Josh Rodriquez (113 pounds), Easton Jones (132), Devon Deupree (138), Tevon Mellor (152), Vincent Saucedo (160) and Lorenzo Duran (182).
Cibola 60, Queen Creek 15
There were three pins Wednesday for Cibola: Demarko Gomez, Johnny Sierra and Nicholas Steele.
Boys basketball
Cibola 67, Skyline 41
Cibola’s now won five of its last six games after being led by Jonah Ponder’s 18 points in Wednesday’s win.
“We got contributions tonight from a lot of different kids,” Cibola coach Ron Bratton said. “Seven of eight guys that played, scored. Good team effort.”
Eric Ramirez helped with 16 points of his own, while Anthony Almarez added 10.
The Raiders host a difficult Mountain Pointe team Thursday night at home.
Yuma High 50, San Luis 37
Jan. 26 was the last time Yuma High touched a basketball before Wednesday night’s game against San Luis due to COVID-19 isolation.
According to Yuma High head coach Curt Weber, it was noticeable his team lacked practices.
“We’re out of shape,” he said. “Played several freshmen tonight and we have to play ourselves back into game shape with 16 games in the next 23 days.”
Gila Ridge 64, Washington 31
Gila Ridge earned a bounce back victory Wednesday night over Washington. CJ Wiggins led the Hawks with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. Conner White contributed with 12 points and four rebounds.
Peyton Smith had eight points off the bench.
Girls hoops
Yuma 58, San Luis 25
The Criminals find the win column for the second time this season. Kamariah Hawkins’ night included 25 points, 18 rebounds and 10 steals.
JUCO baseball
AWC 10, Northeastern 5
The Arizona Matadors allowed a four-run first inning before settling in Wednesday at home.
But after a Dylan Edmands single in the 6th to regain the lead, the Matadors held on to take game one of this four-game series.