Yuma Catholic offensive lineman Brannon Weatherby signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to Southwest Baptist University.
The Bearcats are part of the Division II level of NCAA football and participate in the Great Lakes Valley conference.
“It felt really good,” Weatherby said about putting pen to paper. “It kind of solidified the entire process. The recruiting process is hectic and it felt really good to know to have a set plan.”
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound prospect had the opportunity to visit the campus two weeks ago.
Despite being in much colder temperatures out in Missouri, Weatherby came away impressed with the campus.
“I really enjoyed my time,” he said. “Overall, the coaching staff is amazing. They showed me through everything and they’re trying to get the program to the next level.”
“(The climate) somewhat impacted my decision,” he said. “The area was (surrounded by) forrest and I actually like the cold.”
Weatherby noted the Bearcats either envision him at his natural position center or to potentially make a move to offensive tackle.
Girls basketball
Gila Ridge 48, Kofa 13
After three straight losses, the Hawks got back on track with a 35 point victory over the Kings Tuesday.
Molly Sims led all scorers with 12 points, while Bella DeCorse and Felicity DeCorse each had 10.
Boys wrestling
Cibola 50, Pinnacle 21
The Raiders had six different members earn a pin in Wednesday's match. Diego Camarillo (106 pounds), Demarko Gomez (126), Angel Salcedo (132), Johnny Sierra (145), Jackson Dusek (225) and Liam Hoffmeyer (heavyweight) were the individual winners for Cibola.