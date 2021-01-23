The Yuma High boys soccer winter season has been canceled, according to the Yuma Union High School District. The Criminals’ team hasn’t played a game since competition began Jan. 18.
The discontinuation of the team is due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as low student-athlete turnout and other factors following the Arizona Interscholastic Association's initial cancelation of the winter sports season, the Yuma High School boys soccer season has been canceled, YUHSD said in a statement Saturday morning.
YUHSD added that the cancelation is not related to COVID-19 impacting the team.
Boys soccer
YC 4, Pusch Ridge 2
Yuma Catholic’s boys soccer team pushed its winning streak to two after going on the road and beating Pusch Ridge 4-2 Saturday.
The Shamrocks dominated the shots on goal, having 11 shots compared to Pusch Ridge’s five.
Isaiah Rooks and Sebastian Quintero each had two goals in the win.
JUCO girls hoops
USUE 83, AWC 60
The Arizona Western women’s basketball team lost Saturday 83-60. It’s the Matadors’ third consecutive loss to start the 2021 season.
After slashing the deficit to one in the second half, Utah State University Eastern ended the game on a 29-9 run.
Buse Utku led with 14 points for the Matadors while Faith Silva chipped in 13.