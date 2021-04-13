The Hawks boys tennis team took all nine matches from the Maricopa Rams. Gavin Zaroff, Andrew Tams, Blake Thomas, Elend Hudson, Allen Roth, and Isaiah Harrington won their singles matches and the doubles teams of Zaroff/Roth, Tams/Hudson, and Thomas/Harrington won their matches to give Gila Ridge a sweep of Maricopa.
San Luis 4, Antelope 3
Winning singles matches for San Luis were Derick Aguire, Eleazar Apodaca, Jose Esparza, and Ruben Esquer. Mario Flores of Antelope won firstsingles and the doubles teams of Flores/Jaiden Jupiter and Israel Ruiz/Jonathan Reed took matches for the Rams.
Prep Girls Tennis
San Luis 9, Antelope 0
Sidewinder singles winners were Lizbeth Calderon, samira Pinzon, Coral Mercado, Lizeth Calderon, Mia Gonzalez, and Marisol Meza. The doubles teams of Lizbeth Calderon/Mercado, Lizeth Calderon/Pinzon, and Gonzalez/Meza also won for San Luis.
Gila Ridge 8, Maricopa 1
Winning in singles competition for the Hawks were Lilly Moreland, Faith Kist, Emma Christensen, Brooke Robbins, and Kaidyn Lechner. The doubles teams of Moreland/Kist, Ruby Barragan/Robbins, and Alyssa Alvarez /Christensen also won for Gila Ridge.
Prep Softball
San Luis 20, Yuma High 5 (5)
The Lady Sidewinders brought out their big bats to clobber Yuma High in a 5-inning run-rule victory. The win evens San Luis’ season record at 4-4 while the Lady Criminals fall to 0-10. The 5 runs were a season high for the ladies from Yuma High as they head to Youngker to take on the Roughriders on Saturday. San Luis will look to keep their winning ways as they host the Alhambra Lions today.