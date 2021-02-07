The Swing Thought Golf Professional Tour visited Desert Hills this past week with Alejandro Tosti of Aventura Fla. shooting 65, 65, 130 to take first place. Akshay Bhatia was second, one shot back at 131. Kolton Lapa and Trevor Simsby tied for third at 132. Apparently, these guys are good.
In the Yuma Golf & Country Club Women’s President’s Cup matches Joy Mueller was the overall winner. Sue Janney won the consolation bracket.
In the Las Barrancas Women’s league Loretta Schneider and Dorothy Gartner won gross. Maribeth Evans and Laurie Russell were the net winners. In the Silver league Frank Russell, Carl Fritz and Hubert Gartner won gross. Larry Englert, Gary Hill and Wayne Gerkin were the net winners. Frankie Allen, Elliot Johnson, Linda McLaughlin and MK Hovden were on the winning team. In the Copper league Hubert Gartner and Carl Fritz won gross. John Cullin and Gary Hill were the net winners. Dennis Bucklew, Mike Costello, Gary Sather and MK Hovden were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Executive Women’s league Loretta Schneider, Dawn Diamond and Dorothy Gartner won gross. Dona Williams, Laurie Russell and Pat Green were the net winners. Deb Passino, Dona Laidlaw, Rita Gravelle and Julie Handrahan were on the winning team. In the Men’s league Frank Russell, Dayton Reid and David Richelderfer won gross. Lyle Wheeler, John Newberry and Ken Dehart were the net winners. Allen Aaberg, Butch Robideau, Gene Reynolds and Doyle Ellis were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Par 3 Women’s league Sandra Haun, Peggy Chatwell and Elaine Corbet won gross. Vicki Kleist, Carla Grove and Rita Gravelle were the net winners. Cheryl Close, Wilma George, Kathy Gleysteen and Colleen Carlson were on the winning team. In the Men’s league David Richelderfer, Jerry Gardner and Curt Treadwell won gross. Doug Zimmerman, Doug Buysman and Dirk Gleysteen were the net winners. Greg Beatie, Darryl Foreman, Palmer Hundtoft and Bruce Chatwell were on the winning team.
In the Mesa del Sol Sunday Couples scramble Laura and Andy Hilsenteger won low gross with a 62. Cindy Florez and Tom Rutherford won low net, Martha and Don Reaksecker were second net.
At Mesa del Sol in Al’s Picks Jack Parker won first. Rod Donner was second with Connie Donner third with Hank Browning fourth. In Krogman’s Follies Hugh Strain, Larry Colao and Dick Bosch won with 74 points. Tom McFarland, Art Scott, Ken King and Terry Matthews were second with 67 points.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies league Match play the flight winners were Cheryl Mikkola, Terri Paden, Phyllis Mashburn and Natasha Heredia. Second place winners were Cathy Francis, Marilyn Cotter, Linda Hughes and Jo-Ann Givens. Consolation winners were Selma Cusick, Zelina Little, Joyce Martin and Dona Conzelman. In regular play gross flight winners were Anita Rosemeyer, Cindy Florez and Vonnie Bosch. Net flight winners were Sandy Lee, Phyllis Mashburn and LeAnn Thom.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s league 2-man scramble Willard Peterson and Mike Mikkola won gross with a 65. Tim Segrest and Brad Rohloff won a scorecard playoff for first net with a 64. Jack Parker and Rod Donner were second. Sam Samples and Terry Matthews were third, David Henager and Steve Parrish fourth.
Upcoming Events:
February 9 & 10: Yuma Golf and Country Club Women’s Invitational. Contact tamij36@roadrunner.com
February 13: Mesa del Sol Can Am Best Ball. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com
February 23: Jacob Louis Daily Memorial Scramble in conjunction with the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association at Mesa del Sol.
March 13: Freefall School Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact todd.greene@roadrunner .com.
March 20: Yuma Foothills Rotary Scramble at Coyote Wash. Contact dietmarus@yahoo.com.
March 20: Right Turn for Veterans Scramble. Details to follow.
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.