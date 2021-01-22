Two Gila Ridge athletes signed their National Letter of Intents Friday afternoon. The signees happen to be brother and sister.
They’ll both be attending colleges in Kansas, with the schools just 30 minutes a part.
“It definitely helps in the decision,” Tamila Butler said. “We didn’t base our decisions on the fact we’d be so close, but it helps.”
Butler, a softball player for the Hawks, can be utilized at any position in the infield and will begin at catcher for Bethany College.
Butler said he fell in love with the campus when she visited and with Bethany College shifting their focus towards athletic facilities upgrades, it made her decision that much easier.
“It does feel really good,” Butler said on signing. “It gives us the feeling that we’re finally going to college despite all of this COVID stuff.”
Her brother Alonzo Brown signed with Tabor College in Kansas on Friday, a reality he didn’t see coming his first few years in high school.
“At first, no, I didn’t think this was possible, but my junior and senior year I took football seriously. It’s definitely a blessing” Brown said.
Brown can play on the offensive or defensive side of the ball and a reason for signing with Tabor is for the opportunity to see playing time early.
“I chose them to get a lot of playing time,” he said. “They have a football program that can win games and it’ll also allow me to better myself as a man and educationally.”
Boys soccer
Kofa 1, Millennium 0
The Kofa Kings start the season with a victory after beating Millennium 1-0 on the road.
Hector Quiroz had the lone goal for the Kings. Kofa outshot Millennium 18 to 2 on the night due to the great defense Kofa played.
Cibola 2, Chandler 1
The Cibola boys soccer team bounced back after a season opening loss to beat Chandler on the road 2-1.
San Luis 8, Mountain Ridge 0
The Sidewinders win their season opener on the road.
Boys basketball
Kofa 50, San Luis 31
The Kofa Kings were led by David Salas’ 13 points and 10 rebounds. Freddy Carbajal added 10 points while Valentino Zapien contributed with 11.
Scottsdale 61, YC 30
Adrian Perez led the Shamrocks with 8 points and 9 rebounds. The Shamrocks will try to right the ship today at home.
Basha 64, Cibola 40
The Raiders dropped their season opener against one of the toughest teams in 6A.
Eric Ramirez led the Raiders with 12 points and 8 rebounds. Jonah Ponder had 11 points and those two were the only scorers in double figures.
“We played very inexperienced and had a hard time staying connected on both ends of the floor,” head coach Ron Bratton said. “We hope to get better next week.”
Paradise Honors 94, Yuma High 41
Nathan Villalobos and Alex Mosqueda led the Criminals with 16 points apiece.
“My biggest priority is for them to get their game legs and focus on the fundamentals and playing through this game shape. We have to keep battling and we did,” head coach Curt Weber said.”
Girls basketball
YC 36, Scottsdale 33
The Shamrocks won their 2021 season opener behind 15 points from Kylie Meerchaum. Rori Martinez added 6 points and 11 rebounds.
San Luis 25, Kofa 19
Shantai Montiel had 10 points for the Kings, while Pebble Braveheart added 10 rebounds.
Cibola 65, Basha 31
Sierra Bomhower had 19 points, 6 steals and 4 rebounds in her debut. Myna Johnson added 15 points, while Rori Hoffmeyer had 11 points, 4 rebounds and 2 blocks.
Apollo 61, Gila Ridge 28
Molly Sims led the Hawks with 17 points.
Boys wrestling
YC 57, Parker 3
The Shamrocks won their second match this week.
Getting pins for YC were Josh Rodriguez (113 pounds), Trent Blomquist (170), Lorenzo Duran (182) and Max McVicker (285).