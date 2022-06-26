In the Yuma Ballet Scramble at Desert Hills Sal Juarez, Josh Parson, Juan Villareal and TJ Tabora took first place with a 57.94. Marcus Giddings, Marco Nixen, Isaac Rodriguez and Erick Hurtado were second .09 behind. Bob Woodman, Tyler Woodman, Joe Twomey and Madison Murdock were third at 58.16.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas Mardy Clark, John Cullen and Art McLaughlin won gross. Chuck McGuffie, Rollie Harris and Johnny Chambell were the net winners. Jim Kerlee, Jack Joseph, Carl Fritz and Loren Schwartz were on the winning team.
In the Mesa del Sol Quota league played at Desert Hills Mike Niemi won first with 6.98 points. Jack Parker was second with 5.22, Steve Parrish third with 4.47 and Diane Comeau fourth with 2.6 points. In Al’s picks played at Yuma Golf & Country Club Lee Laabs took first place. Bob Lauer was second, David Givens third and Don Readsecker finished third. Mike Niemi was again the consensus pick, but does not appear to have been paid well.
In the Yuma Golf & Country Club Men’s Twilight League individual stroke play par 3 event Mark Pancrazi won with a 49. Ron Wood was second at 52 and Perry Pensky third at 53. Terry Frydenlund won low net with a 46. Duncan Johnson, Donnie Bennett and Greg Shrope were next, all at 47.
In the Mesa del Sol Open League played at Coyote Wash in a foursome format Oliver House, Cam Cong and David Givens won with a 12 under par 128. Garry Sletten, Wayne Winslow and Steve Parrish were second at 131. Don Martin, David Doherty and Michael Niemi were third at 133.
In the Big Break Mesa del Sol competition Friday evening Shannon Mason won with 85 points. Mike Daily was second with 73 and Lance Pangerl third with 67 points. A competition will be held every Friday evening (except July 1) this summer.
Upcoming Events:
• June 23: Mesa del Sol Big Break skills competition, open to all. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
To have your event or results listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.